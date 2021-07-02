Who Is Bradley Cooper Dating Now?

Bradley Cooper’s ex and mother of his child, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, recently made her new relationship with Kanye West public. This is the first time since her split from Cooper that the model has been romantically connected to someone new. With his ex moving on, it begs the question: Who is Cooper dating now?

Over the years, Bradley Cooper has had a number of romantic relationships with beautiful, famous women. His list of ex girlfriends reads like a list of “who’s who” in Hollywood. His first high profile romance was with Jennifer Esposito, whom he married in late 2006. The union was ultimately short-lived, however, and Esposito filed for divorce in May 2007.

Bradley Cooper’s Post-Divorce Dating History

There was no bad blood between the exes, Cooper later revealed in an interview with Howard Stern in 2011. “It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it. Sometimes you just realize it. … It just wasn’t right,” he explained. A few months after the divorce, Cooper began casually seeing Cameron Diaz, though the relationship fizzled out before long.

After that, Cooper’s next big romance was with Renée Zellweger. He and Zellweger dated until early 2011 and reportedly lived together for at least a year before they called it quits. Next came Cooper’s on-again, off-again relationship with Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldana. Though the two broke up twice before finally deciding to split for good, they managed to keep their relationship going from 2011 to 2013.

Between 2013 and 2015, Cooper began dating model Suki Waterhouse, though things didn’t work out between them. While she eventually went on to date Twilight star Robert Pattinson, Cooper started seeing another model, Irina Shayk. The two dated for several years and even welcomed a daughter together in 2017. The romance didn’t last, however, and the two revealed they’d gone their separate ways in summer 2019.

Since then, Cooper has kept any relationships he might be in quite private. He’s been linked to a number of famous women in the tabloids, but none of these rumored relationships came to fruition. After he and Lady Gaga starred together in A Star Is Born, tabloids insisted that the two’s on-screen chemistry had generated an off-screen romance. Despite the endless rumors about the two, however, nothing ever came of it.

More recently, Cooper was linked to Jennifer Garner after the two were photographed enjoying a day on the beach with Cooper’s daughter. They’ve explained that they’re simply friends and that their day of sandy fun was definitely not a date. At the moment, Cooper appears to be single and focused on raising his daughter. As the world continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions and more people get out and about, that may change.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest



Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk At Odds Over Co-Parenting?



Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Seeing Red’ After Jennifer Garner Caught On Date With Bradley Cooper



Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed For $250M Divorce Amid Fights And ‘Cheating Crisis’?