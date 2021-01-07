Who Is Bert Kreischer? All About The Real Life 'Van Wilder'

Is 'Van Wilder' Based On Bert Kreischer's Life?

Released in 2002, Van Wilder is a raucous comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a seventh-year college senior who loves to party. If that plot sounds familiar to you, it is—the original script for the film was inspired by the 1997 Rolling Stone profile of Bert Kreishcher.

So why isn’t the movie called Van Kreischer? Or Bert Kreischer: The Undergraduate? On an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Kreischer explained that while the Rolling Stone article was initially optioned by Oliver Stone’s film company, the script changed hands a bunch of times and ended up being released as a National Lampoon’s film—with a different title.