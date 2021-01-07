Who Is Bert Kreischer? All About The Real Life 'Van Wilder'

Are you a fan of Bert Kreischer? Known for his hilarious, hard-partying ways, the 48-year-old comedian has had a wildly successful career and an even more colorful life. In addition to performing standup, he hosts two popular podcasts, has two comedy specials currently streaming on Netflix, and is happily married with two kids. To learn more about Bert Kreischer’s family and career, read on.
Bert Kreischer was born in Tampa, Florida, on November 3rd, 1972. After graduating from high school, he spent a whopping seven years at Florida State University (FSU), where he developed a major reputation as a party animal—and a poor student.
"This is how bad a student I was,” Kreischer says in one of his well-known comedy routines. “One time I signed up for a Russian class, thinking it was Spanish, and it took three classes before I realized, 'I don't think this is Spanish.’”
Kreischer became so well known for his laid-back lifestyle, in fact, that Rolling Stone magazine profiled him in a 1997 article titled Bert Kreischer: The Undergraduate. The piece named him “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country” and recounted many of his crazy college antics.
Those antics came in handy when Kreischer left FSU to pursue a career in comedy. His wild stories—coupled with his quirky personality (Kreischer’s become known as the shirtless comedian, for example, because he loves to perform with a bare chest)—made for hilarious standup material, which quickly gained him a major following. Today, some of Kreischer’s most popular routines are about his crazy college escapades, including the famous story of how he once got involved with the Russian mafia.
Released in 2002, Van Wilder is a raucous comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a seventh-year college senior who loves to party. If that plot sounds familiar to you, it is—the original script for the film was inspired by the 1997 Rolling Stone profile of Bert Kreishcher.
So why isn’t the movie called Van Kreischer? Or Bert Kreischer: The Undergraduate? On an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Kreischer explained that while the Rolling Stone article was initially optioned by Oliver Stone’s film company, the script changed hands a bunch of times and ended up being released as a National Lampoon’s film—with a different title.
This meant that Kreishcher was not involved in the making of the movie, nor did he earn any money from it. The comedian told Joe Rogan that he probably could have sued the film company, but ultimately decided not to because he didn’t want it to affect his burgeoning in standup career. “You can be the guy that sues and doesn't work, or you can be the guy that doesn't sue and works. Which one are you?” he said.
Despite his wild reputation, Kreischer has a settled into a pretty traditional family life. He’s been married to his wife, LeeAnn, for more than 15 years, and the couple has two daughters, Georgia and Ila. “We live very modestly,” Kreischer said in a 2014 interview. “We’ve got a 2 bedroom house with 2 girls. It’s really nice and it’s increased in value, but we’re not people who are like, ‘Alright, time to get a mansion.’”
Not to be outdone by her hilarious husband, LeeAnn hosts her own weekly podcast, appropriately called Wife of the Party. Kreischer has appeared on the show numerous times, as have daughters Georgia and Ila.
Kreischer is currently the host of the hit podcast Bertcast, and he co-hosts the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast with fellow comedian Tom Segura. He's also getting ready for his upcoming Berty Boy Tour, which has dates booked across the country through the end of 2021. His 2018 comedy special, Secret Time, is currently streaming on Netflix, as is The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a five-episode reality show featuring the comedian hanging out in the woods with some of his funny friends.
You can also watch Kreischer host the Go Big Show on TBS, an extreme competition show featuring a panel of celebrity judges including Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes, and Snoop Dogg. Recently filmed in front of a drive-in audience during the pandemic, the show is kind of like America’s Got Talent on steroids, featuring wild, daredevil acts competing for the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.