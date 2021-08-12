Who Is Bella Davis, The Model Accusing ‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Joel Kinnaman Of Sexual Assault?

Joel Kinnaman has had a wild week. Last Thursday, his movie The Suicide Squad hit theaters and HBO Max to rave reviews, and then yesterday, a prosecutor in Sweden announced that the star was under investigation there for rape. Kinnaman’s accuser is a Swedish model named Gabriella Magnusson, who is known professionally as Bella Davis. Davis is not well-known in the United States, so let’s find more about her.

Davis Is Of Swedish And Jamaican Decent

The fact is, little is known about Davis. She is an aspiring model, half Jamaican and half Swedish. She was raised in Sweden but has worked in the United States while living in Sweden. Her biggest break thus far was two very brief appearances during season 13 of Project Runway in 2014, modeling clothes by designers Char Glover and Mitchell Perry.

Since then, she has not gotten much attention — except from Joel Kinnaman. Both admit they had a short romance in 2018. According to Kinnaman, the two hooked up twice and had consensual sex both times. Kinnaman had, at the time, recently broken up Cleo Wattenström. After the hookups, Kinnaman began a relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale, whom he got engaged to in January of this year, and broke off contact with Bella Davis.

2021 Restraining Order And Rape Allegations

It was after he began seeing Gale that things seem to have gotten weird and pretty disturbing. According to Kinnaman, Davis was upset that the romance fizzled and Kinnaman cut off communications with her, but she allegedly didn’t stop trying. In an Instagram post from Kinnaman posted late last week, the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor says Davis has been “threatening to physically harm” him and his family and has attempted to “extort money and other things of value” from Kinnaman.

The post claims Davis threatened to “go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram account, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more.”

In response, as the post indicates, Joel Kinnaman filed for – and was granted by an LA court – a restraining order against Bella Davis.

Davis’ Response Was To Go To The Police

After the restraining order, it appears Davis went to Swedish authorities with the accusation that Kinnaman raped her in New York City, but under Swedish law, such charges can move ahead in Swedish court because Davis is a citizen. According to E! News, the prosecutor on the case hasn’t made a decision on how to proceed yet. A spokesperson told the outlet, “The prosecutor got the case today and has hardly been able to look at it. She has said there is a need for further investigative matters before she can make a decision.”

Kinnaman is maintaining his innocence, and Davis isn’t backing down from her claims. Over the last few days, the model’s own Instagram page has been filled with screenshots of text messages purportedly from Kinnaman’s agent to Davis. The model also claims Kinnaman’s agent assaulted her brother in one video.

Where it goes from here is anyone’s guess. It’s a pretty shocking story in every way and we’ll have to see how it plays out.

More News From Gossip Cop

Nikki Bella, John Cena ‘Racing’ Each Other To Get Married?

Margot Robbie Hiding Pregnancy?

What You Didn’t Hear About Those Jared Leto Joker Pranks During ‘Suicide Squad’

Pete Davidson Leaving ‘SNL,’ Moving To London ‘Full-Time’ To Be With Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor?