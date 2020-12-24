Who Is Alysia Reiner? All About Fig In ‘Orange Is The New Black’ And The Actress That Plays Her

But more important than Fig's experience is Reiner's. Playing the role was an eye-opener that changed her life. "There are certainly moments on the prison set where I look around and it’s overwhelming the sort of pain and sadness of what that experience must be like," she said to Parade. "There were scenes that I can’t talk about in this last season where even though Fig was not that moved by it I was wrecked by the experience of just being in the imaginary circumstance of some of the things that are happening in our country right now."