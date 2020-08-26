Who Is Adam Sandler’s Wife, Jackie Sandler? 

Adam Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler, was the driving force that influenced the comedian to take on his most serious movie role to date: Uncut Gems. The model/actress and mother of two is clearly the glue holding her famous family together. Though her star husband usually takes the spotlight, Jackie deserves some recognition of her own.
Before she became Jackie Sandler, Jackie was Jacqueline Samantha Titone. Born in 1974 in Coral Springs, Florida, Jackie became a model while she was still in high school. Clearly she chose her career well, since she soon found both national and international success in the world of modeling.
Evidently looking to expand the scope of her career and talents, Jackie auditioned for a role in the film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, starring funnyman Rob Schneider, who also happens to be good friends with Adam Sandler. Jackie scored a bit part in the movie playing Sally. She evidently impressed Schneider so much that the comedian recommended her to Adam, who was casting for roles in his upcoming comedy Big Daddy, which also starred twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse.
Jackie was cast as a waitress in the film and evidently hit it off with Adam on the set. By the movie’s release in June of 1999, Adam and Jackie were officially a couple. In addition to appearing in Big Daddy, Jackie has appeared in numerous other movies Adam Sandler starred in. She can be seen in 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, Bedtime Stories, and The Ridiculous 6, among many others. In Adam’s animated movie Eight Crazy Nights, Jackie was cast as Jennifer, making it her first time being featured in an animated film. Clearly, Adam enjoys working with his wife, which probably makes filming a family affair of sorts.
In 2000, Jackie converted to Judaism and soon afterwards, the couple became engaged. In 2003, Jackie Titone became Jackie Sandler in a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony. According to E! News, Adam wore a tux and a yarmulke. Adam’s bulldog, Meatball, was also dressed for the occasion and wore a matching tux and had the honor of walking the rings down the aisle just ahead of the bride’s entrance. The intimate ceremony had some big names in the audience, including Schneider, who was partly responsible for the couple getting together, as well as Jennifer Aniston and Dustin Hoffman, among others.
Three years after they tied the knot, Adam and Jackie welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Sadie. Two years later, in 2008, the couple had their second kid, a daughter named Sunny. Since entering fatherhood, Adam has had to change his lifestyle up a bit, though the change seems to suit him well.
Speaking with the Huffington Post in 2014, Adam explained, “My kids give me the most joy, but there are life adjustments. I don’t go out to meet anyone after 9:30 at night. I eat dinner at six or seven.” The Uncut Gems actor continued, “If someone makes me stay out until 10:30 at night, I’m angry the entire next day because I’m exhausted.” Still, Adam wouldn’t give his girls up for the world, despite the fact that his oldest daughter has started showing interest in boys.
Adam chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about how he was handling this new challenge, telling The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, “You know, I drive around with [Sadie and] her friends and I hear them talking about boys now…it’s amazing, the feelings I had about the same boys five years ago. When they would mention the kid’s name, I’d be like, ‘I love that kid.' Now...I get very jumpy.” As his girls get older, that “jumpiness” is bound to only get worse. In fact, his daughters have already allegedly caused issues in Jackie and Adam Sandler’s marriage, which some tabloids have previously reported.
Last fall, OK! reported that Adam Sandler and Jackie were at odds over his desire to turn their daughters into stars. The comedian was apparently so impressed by his daughters’ cover of the Taylor Swift song “Lover” that they performed during a charity event, he’d become determined to make them into child stars.
An anonymous source told the outlet, “For Adam, being in his 50s and accomplishing so much as an actor and performer, having another hit movie or sold-out concert, it's like, ‘Been there, done that.’ The girls are talented, and Adam wants to be the one who shepherds them through their careers as they get older.”
The unknown source went on to claim that Jackie was supposedly “worried” about her young daughters starting a career in show business and was trying to put a stop to it. Despite her protestations, however, she “begrudgingly” went along with her husband’s plans. For the time being, the almost certainly fake source proclaimed, Jackie was only concerned with making sure the girls “get their homework done.”
Obviously this report was totally false. Gossip Cop reached out to Adam’s spokesperson who called the rumor “crazy,” adding, “They did the singing for charity and his wife was there.” A spokesperson’s word on the matter is much more weighty than the word of some random tipster, which is why we determined the story was completely false.
That wasn’t the only rumor the tabloids spread about Adam and Jackie Sandler’s marriage. A year earlier, Woman’s Day claimed that the comedian and his wife got into a vicious fight during a family vacation. A so-called “eyewitness” to the supposed fight told the publication, “It seemed pretty tense. They were having what looked like a heated conversation. Jackie was waving her arms and standing her ground while Adam was looking away, taking it.”
Yet another alleged source revealed, “Adam doesn't protest too much and lets Jackie have her say. That's the dynamic of their relationship,” adding, “She talks, he listens. When he's on the set directing he's the boss, but at home he's a puppy dog.” Gossip Cop noted at the time that Adam Sandler had no directing credits to his name.
We also found footage of the supposed incident the outlet referred to and, of course, found that reality did not mesh with the story spun by the tabloid. Instead of a tense interaction between spouses, we found a family simply enjoying an afternoon together. Clearly this tabloid was simply trying to make a mountain out of a molehill in order to attract readers.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Adam and Jackie Sandler are doing what many families across the United States are doing and largely self-quarantining themselves. Adam sang about his experience living under lockdown with his family in a silly sketch for SNL along with Pete Davidson.
Both comedians were filmed from their homes and Adam delivered lines like, “I broke my leg two weeks ago, but I'm too scared to go to the hospital. Never go outside 'cause I might see my neighbor, using both sides of my toilet paper.” The song continued, “My wife tried to kiss me, I straight up denied her, miss the NBA, and I miss Rob Schneider.” At the end of the video, Sandler’s wife and two daughters appeared holding up signs thanking first responders for their response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adam and Jackie Sandler have been married for 22 years this year and seem to be going strong, despite the negative press they sometimes receive from the tabloids. Well, if the family can keep their sense of humor during a global pandemic, they'll likely weather the occasional bizarre tabloid story. At least Gossip Cop will be here to separate fact from fiction.