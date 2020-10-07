Who Does Tom Cruise Want To Work With Next?

Tom Cruise can command a screen on his own, but the actor has starred with many entertainers who have also hold their own. For instance, the film, Interview With the Vampire, also starred Brad Pitt, and A Few Good Men featured Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. There have been rumors pushed around by the tabloids speculating who Tom Cruise would like to star with next. Gossip Cop has rounded some stories we’ve looked into as to if Cruise had his eye on any particular stars.
In 2019, the National Enquirer alleged Tom Cruise wanted to work with Reese Witherspoon. Witherspoon, who starred on the show Big Little Lies with Cruise's ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, was apparently on Cruise’s radar because he was “impressed” with her work. However, an insider told the Enquirer that Witherspoon was warned against working with Cruise due to her friendship with Kidman. The suspicious source added if Kidman found out about this it would've “gutted her” because she “confided in Reese about how miserable Tom made her. "But," purported the informant, "business was business." Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close situation who assured us the story wasn’t true. It's worth mentioning that Kidman recently opened up about her relationship with Cruise, and it was hardly all "miserable" as the tabloid speculated.
7 months ago, Life & Style purported Cruise wanted Meghan Markle to co-star in his next movie. The tabloid didn’t offer what movie or role Cruise had in mind for the Duchess of Sussex but alleged the actor was “eager” to work with her since she was “stepping back” from the royal family. "Tom's seen what she can do and the camera loves her," an insider spilled to the magazine, adding, if anyone could Markle back on set, it was Cruise. The story contained no detailed information and used a completely phony photo to lure readers in, nor did any other outlets report on this story, which would've been huge news. Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out.
In July, OK! reported that Cruise and Chris Pratt could be teaming up for a film. Again, there was no exact information given as to what movie the two would be working on. Nonetheless, the tabloid alleged Cruise and Pratt became “fast friends” and Cruise had a “sci-fi, action-adventure” movie in mind for the pair. Gossip Cop however didn’t find one ounce a truth to the tale. There's always a chance the two action stars could cross paths in the future, but, for now, we'll have to dream.
Recently, we investigated a rumor from Star that alleged Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise were becoming "dangerously close". The magazine claimed Gadot and Cruise were becoming Hollywood’s newest power couple despite Gadot being married to Yaron Varsano. A supposed insider told the publication Cruise was trying to keep it quiet that Gadot is now the “woman” in his life. In regards to Gadot’s husband, the tabloid asserted Varsano was “annoyed” that Cruise contacts Gadot “all the time.” Here is what Gossip Cop reported about the story: Cruise and Gadot have worked together in the past, but there hasn't been any confirmation that they will be working together soon, particularly since the two entertainers are attached to separate big projects. As for Gadot becoming Cruise’s “woman," that was obviously fabricated as Gadot is a happily married woman.