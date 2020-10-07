Who Does Tom Cruise Want To Work With Next?

Tom's Secret Relationship With Gal Gadot Caused Issues In Her Marriage?

Recently, we investigated a rumor from Star that alleged Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise were becoming "dangerously close". The magazine claimed Gadot and Cruise were becoming Hollywood’s newest power couple despite Gadot being married to Yaron Varsano. A supposed insider told the publication Cruise was trying to keep it quiet that Gadot is now the “woman” in his life. In regards to Gadot’s husband, the tabloid asserted Varsano was “annoyed” that Cruise contacts Gadot “all the time.” Here is what Gossip Cop reported about the story: Cruise and Gadot have worked together in the past, but there hasn't been any confirmation that they will be working together soon, particularly since the two entertainers are attached to separate big projects. As for Gadot becoming Cruise’s “woman," that was obviously fabricated as Gadot is a happily married woman.