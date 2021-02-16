Who Do You Think This Pint-Sized Soldier Turned Into?

This adorable gal is all dressed up with nowhere to go in this throwback photo. She’s wearing an adorably oversized Army uniform that completely swamps her tiny form. Do you know who she is?

Who Is This Charming Little Soldier Girl?

Our mystery girl couldn’t be older than 4 or 5. In the caption of this throwback photo, she recalls the way she used to follow her father around at that age, writing, “I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol.” In the photo, she wears the uniform with a slightly confused expression as she squints in the sun, her father’s hat falling charmingly into her face.

When she was older, her cute looks turned into stunning beauty, and she handily won Miss World 2000. She soon parlayed that success into a thriving career in acting, becoming one of the most famous and popular actresses in India. Eventually word of her talent made its way across the globe to the United States, where she endeared herself to American audiences in the thriller series Quantico, though the show only lasted three seasons. Have we made it too easy?

She’s Priyanka Chopra, former beauty pageant queen turned actress. For the last few years, she’s been enjoying married life with her husband, Nick Jonas, and the couple’s adorable dogs. Despite what the tabloids say about the couple, it’s quite obvious that the two couldn’t be more in love with each other.

