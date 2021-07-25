Who Could Replace Meghan On ‘The View?’ Some Possible Candidates Guarantee More Drama

With Meghan McCain, the sole conservative voice, leaving The View on August 6, the popular daytime talk show plans to embark on a search for another conservative to fill her spot. Despite claims from the tabloids and other disreputable sources that producers are “scrambling” behind the scenes to find her replacement, the show apparently plans to take its time to find the right person to join the panel. Who might that person be? We’ve got some guesses.

The Search For The Next Conservative Co-Host Begins On ‘The View’

In order to present a variety of perspectives and opinions, another conservative will be added to The View to replace Meghan McCain. The decision is far from being made at the moment. According to sources who spoke to both TMZ and Page Six, the plan is to cycle through several guest hosts throughout the fall to test chemistry and compatibility with the remaining co-hosts. While we don’t know quite yet who’s on the list of possible hosts, we can certainly make an educated guess about which conservative media figures may make an appearance.

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren is one of the most vocal young Republicans and has already made a name for herself in both conservative and mainstream media. Like McCain, she’s very outspoken and unafraid to argue with anyone, as evidenced by her willingness to debate radio personality Charlamagne Tha God once on her own program, then again on his radio show. The two even kept a cordial relationship after the debates, which proves Lahren can get along with people of differing opinions despite disagreeing with them.

Megyn Kelly

As a veteran of both conservative news and the talk show circuit, albeit briefly, Megyn Kelly is a prime choice for making a triumphant return to daytime television. She’s already got a legion of loyal conservative fans, which just sweetens the pot for The View.

Caitlyn Jenner

Though she’s currently running for governor of California, Caitlyn Jenner’s presence on Big Brother Australia proves that she’s not adverse to being on TV. Depending on how well her campaign for governor goes, there may be a chance that she’ll have some free time to devote to a talk show. One problem? Jenner’s based in California, which is just about as far from the New York-based talk show as one can get while remaining in the continental US.

Kellyanne Conway

As a former counselor to former President Donald J. Trump, Kellyanne Conway’s status as a conservative is clear. She’s taken a step away from the limelight after several controversies earlier this year involving her daughter, Claudia Conway. The two have since reconciled their relationship, however, and with the worst of their scandals behind them, this might be the time for Kellyanne to make a name for herself in a different way.

Kaitlin Bennett

Another young Republican who’s made a name for herself in both conservative and mainstream media outlets, Kaitlin Bennett would be an interesting addition to The View panel. Like Meghan McCain, she’s not afraid to speak her mind, even when it’s unpopular.

S.E. Cupp

This prominent conservative commentator has a long and storied history sharing her point of view on various media outlets, including MSNBC and CNN. She’s often been included in panel discussions with people of varying political leanings, so she’s well versed in being able to express her opinions with people who hold opposing views in a civilized manner. She’s also a friend of the McCain family.

A number of guest hosts will join the existing panel on The View over the next few months and we’ll be waiting to see if any of our picks make the cut. The person with the most chemistry with the other co-hosts and the audience will eventually win out, but it may be quite sometime before an official decision is made.

More News From Gossip Cop

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost



Could This Former ‘View’ Co-Host Return For Season 25? Here’s What Her Spokesperson Says



‘Rabid’ Meghan McCain ‘Blindsided’ Her ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With On-Air Resignation?



Megyn Kelly Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Post, See Pic Here



Meghan McCain Joining ‘The Talk’ After Leaving ‘The View’?