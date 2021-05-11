Who Came Up With “Bennifer?” One Star Claims He Gave Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Their Cutsey Celebrity Moniker

As rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their relationship 15 years after the couple first broke up continue to gain speed, the origin of their celebrity moniker “Bennifer” has finally come to light. Kevin Smith, who directed the duo in Jersey Girl, the film where Affleck and Lopez first kicked off their whirlwind romance, has come forward as the first person to come up with the nickname.

Back To Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Whirlwind Beginnings

Way back in 2004, the world was caught by storm when megastars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of Jersey Girl. Lopez played Affleck’s first wife who died while giving birth to their daughter. Though their time together on screen was short, their time together on the set was clearly potent enough for sparks to fly. Kevin Smith was one of the first people to see Affleck and Lopez hit it off and the veteran filmmaker was the first to call them by their new couple name, “Bennifer.”

He admitted as much in a tweet after noticing the moniker trending on Twitter. “‘Bennifer’ is trending. It’s a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production,” Smith added, “before the world found out they were dating. I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular.” That’s probably the most humble way possible for taking credit for one of the most well-known celebrity monikers in Hollywood history.

“Bennifer” is trending.

It’s a name I first gave the kids during “Jersey Girl” pre-production, before the world found out they were dating.

I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 10, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke off their engagement in 2006 but remained friendly over the years as they both pursued marriage and parenthood with other people. Now, almost 20 years later, the two are once again spending quite a bit of quality time together, which is raising a lot of eyebrows. The two were photographed hanging out together in LA and spent a weekend together in Montana, where they reportedly stayed at the same resort.

What Are Affleck, Lopez Up To Now?

It’s also been recently revealed by TMZ that the two were in contact via email earlier this year in February, just a short while before Lopez ended her engagement to longtime beau Alex Rodriguez. Apparently, Affleck emailed Lopez while she was in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding. Though some sources have recently insisted that the two are just friendly exes, the emails Affleck sent Lopez were “more loving and longing” than just friendly. He allegedly wrote the singer, telling her she looked beautiful in photos he’d seen of her in the Caribbean country. For her part, Lopez apparently loves Affleck’s writing, and her response reportedly included a line about him being able to “own her heart” with his pen. Whatever is going on with these two is clearly heating up. A return of “Bennifer” might just be in the works.

