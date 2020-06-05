Who Are Tim McGraw, Faith Hill's Daughters?

Because Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are so famous, they often grace the pages and covers of tabloids, though considering the type of stories written about them, the country music duo probably isn’t all that pleased with the attention. In 2019, the Globe made the bold, and false, claim that Tim and Faith were readying to divorce and battle over their amassed fortune. Gossip Cop determined this was absolutely false. Earlier this year, that same outlet reported that Tim had walked out on Faith. The untrustworthy tabloid was once again proven to be a total liar and the couple remains happily married, as they have been for over 20 years.