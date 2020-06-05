Who Are Tim McGraw, Faith Hill's Daughters?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have led an incredibly successful life, but what they’re most proud of are their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. All the accomplishments, accolades, and awards McGraw and Hill have racked up over the years will never outshine their pride in their children, who are now young adults making their way into the world. Fans of the country music superstars simply can’t believe how grown up and talented these three young ladies are.
Born in 1997, Gracie is Tim and Faith’s oldest child. The 23-year-old has been described by her mother as the “life of the party” in an Instagram post celebrating Gracie’s 20th birthday. There’s always one person in every family who isn’t afraid to speak their mind, and it’s fair to say that in the McGraw family, that person is Gracie.
Tim wrote in his book, “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life,” that his 40-pound weight loss was inspired by a comment Gracie made after watching a movie trailer featuring her dad. “And my face is the first thing that came on the screen, on a hundred-foot screen," Tim expanded during a visit to Today. "[I] was pretty swollen at that time. And my daughter looked at me, says, ‘Geez, Dad, you need to do something.' And that’s sort of a gut shot, right?” Well, it was just the “gut shot” Tim needed to start taking better care of himself.
While all of Tim and Faith’s daughters can sing, Gracie has begun to make a career out of her vocal talents. When Gracie was in high school, she was part of an alt rock band called Tingo. She’d also taught herself to play the guitar, Faith revealed in an interview with New Beauty.
The middle child of the McGraw family, 21-year-old Maggie is still in college, possibly studying marine biology according to a bit of information dad Tim let slip during an interview with Country Countdown USA, via Country Living. "Maggie is a free diver," Tim explained, "She's always been interested in the ocean, so her primary interest is marine biology. She's just about to start college, and we'll see where it takes her. But that's always been her biggest interest."
Maggie’s love for animals is well documented by both her famous parents. Faith shared a photo of the then-teenaged Maggie picking a turtle up from the middle of the road so it wouldn’t get hit by any passing traffic. It’s no wonder she’d choose a major focusing on marine life since it’s clear that animals are near and dear to Maggie.
Audrey is the baby of the McGraw family and the last to leave the nest. Audrey was born on December 6, 2001 and gave her family quite a fright by making her appearance in the world almost eight weeks early. Though she was born prematurely, Audrey has grown up to be a force of nature in her own right. In an Instagram post celebrating Audrey’s 16th birthday, Faith described the baby of the family as “the most forgiving, honest, joyful human being."
There’s no word yet on whether the 18-year-old is heading off to college in the fall, especially as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt college campuses across the world. In the meantime, it seems that the gorgeous brunette has taken to modeling a bit, if there’s anything to be gleaned from Audrey’s Instagram postings. Something tells us she has a bright future ahead of her.
Because Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are so famous, they often grace the pages and covers of tabloids, though considering the type of stories written about them, the country music duo probably isn’t all that pleased with the attention. In 2019, the Globe made the bold, and false, claim that Tim and Faith were readying to divorce and battle over their amassed fortune. Gossip Cop determined this was absolutely false. Earlier this year, that same outlet reported that Tim had walked out on Faith. The untrustworthy tabloid was once again proven to be a total liar and the couple remains happily married, as they have been for over 20 years.