Whitney Houston: New Report Calls For Exhuming Singer's Body For Murder Investigation

Whitney Houston's cause of death is being called into question by a new report this week. One outlet says that there's just cause for exhuming the late singer's body to further investigate. Here's what's going on.
"Whitney Houston: Death Case Explodes!" According to the Globe, Houston is being "targeted for exhumation" by "investigators who suspect the truth [about her death] was buried with her body." The outlet points to the theory from a "top private eye" who thinks "new evidence" will prove that Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Houston's late daughter Bobbi Kristina, as the murderer. "Nick Gordon had the motive, means, and opportunity — all of which are very important to a homicide," the investigator says.
The Globe says that loved ones and relatives are now "calling for a new police probe" and additional autopsy to investigate the theory, especially given the fact that Gordon was found responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death in court after she died in a suspiciously similar way to her mother. "Coincidentally, Gordon was also present when Whitney perished," the outlet adds.
The magazine also says that both women "were found badly bruised" in bathtubs with drugs in their system. The "terrible bruises and injuries on her body indicate she was savagely beaten and point to foul play," the investigator and outlet propose. An anonymous source adds, "Nick was there when Whitney was found in a bathtub, covered in bruises." Should Houston be exhumed, the article concludes, "justice can be served."
This is, to be polite, an extraordinarily messy piece of gossip. Given that Whitney Houston, her daughter, and Nick Gordon are all dead as a result of unnatural causes, it's in extremely poor taste to recklessly speculate about the end of their lives without any legitimate reason. Gordon was indeed found responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina in a civil case, but no real investigations have connected him to the death of Whitney Houston and no orders for the exhumation of her corpse have been mentioned or filed in the legal system.
Besides, the sources' comments are outright wrong. For one, the LA County Coroner's Office said that there were no visible signs of trauma on Houston's body. Their final report indicated a few minor abrasions, but there was no mention of any grievous injuries or signs of a beating. We'll take the official word of people who actually examined the body and performed the autopsy over a random person's any day. There's also no proof of Gordon being near Houston when she died. She was found by her aunt, who also worked as her assistant and was the last person to see Houston alive roughly 30 minutes before her body was discovered. No one actually involved in the case has placed Gordon in Houston's hotel room.
Whitney Houston died from the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use" and it was a tragic accident. The Globe, unfortunately, seems to delight in capitalizing on unfortunate deaths like Houston's, regardless of what the facts say. The tabloid's pushed the narrative that Prince Charles was somehow involved in the death of Princess Diana, and last year, it published a shameful story about Princess Diana's body being exhumed for some sort of investigation. Neither of those claims were remotely close to true. The Globe is nothing but a disgusting rag trying to turn tragedy into profit.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.