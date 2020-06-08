Which 'Masked Singer' Judge Should Jay Pharoah Replace?

The Masked Singer is one of the most popular singing competition shows in the game right now, and a lot of that popularity is due to the unbelievable chemistry between the show’s judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nichole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. It’s incredibly difficult to be a standout guest judge when the full-time judges already have such a close relationship. One person who was able to make a great impression on the audience was comedian Jay Pharoah, which begs the question: If one of the judges were to be replaced by the SNL funnyman, who could be replaced without sacrificing any of the chemistry that made The Masked Singer a hit?