Where To Get An Affordable Version Of The Lemon Print Dress Seen On Jill Biden and Meghan Markle

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While Jill Biden and Meghan Markle have been in the news lately for different reasons, they do have one thing in common – great style. In particular, both the First Lady and the Duchess of Sussex have been seen in different cuts of the same lemon print dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Back in February of this year, Markle made an appearance with hubby Prince Harry on Spotify’s Stream On event discussing their new production company. Many fans were quick to gush over the gorgeous ’60s-inspired peplum hem dress featuring a bright and cheery lemon print. Retailing at $3490, the low-waist dress was perfect for Markle’s growing baby bump.

(YouTube)

A month later, Dr. Jill Biden spoke the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony wearing another stunning version of the lemon print Oscar de la Renta dress. Dr. Biden’s belted midi dress featured a longer hemline, higher waist, and sleeves and retails for $2,890. She also had an amazing matching face mask and on point yellow heels.

I’m personally obsessed with this print, but if you’re anything like me, the designer version isn’t that budget-friendly. That’s why I went on the hunt for a more affordable version to rock this spring and summer.

Drawing inspiration from Meghan Markle’s dress, I love this vintage inspired cut that still feels modern and has a more universally flattering waistline. The thin belt plus A-line silhouette looks great on all body types, and you can even add a tulle petticoat to really give it that vintage flair. And, you can get it for under $40!

I actually own this dress in two other colors and it’s about to become three with the addition of this lemon print version! The lightweight, flowy fabric is perfect on hot days, and the cut is is very forgiving. It’s also easy to dress down with a pair of strappy sandals or dress up with a pair of heels, making it great for so many occasions. And the price can’t be beat!

There’s something so magical about wearing a maxi dress on a nice sunny day. It provides extra skin coverage while still being stylish, and this off shoulder design adds a bit of sexy flair. With plenty of stretch, this dress gently hugs in at your waist and flows out for a comfy but flattering fit. Imagine wearing this to Sunday brunch or your next beach vaca.

Crop tops have been super hot this year, and it doesn’t look like the trend is going anywhere soon. This top + maxi skirt combo offers just a sexy peek of skin without your whole stomach hanging out and works great on a variety of body types. You could even add a wide belt for a little more coverage if desired. It’s the “dress” you’ll want to be wearing all summer.