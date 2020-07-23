Where Is Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Adopted Baby?

Not even a month before that story, we busted this tabloid again for claiming that Kidman wanted her kids to go into Hollywood and become big stars. Kidman’s rep went on the record with Gossip Cop to say that “there’s no truth” to Kidman becoming a stage mom. If her children did want to pursue Hollywood as their mother did, there's little doubt they'd have great help and support from their successful parents, but we doubt it would look anything like the magazine's prediction.