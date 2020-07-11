Where Gwen Stefani’s Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Stands In 2020

Did Gavin Rossdale Turn Their Kids Against Blake Shelton?

In June 2018, OK! released an article alleging that Stefani was “livid” at Rossdale for turning their three children against Shelton. Rossdale supposedly “said some nasty things” about the country star to his kids over Facetime — though exactly what he said isn’t mentioned. Gossip Cop checked in with Stefani’s spokesperson, who told us the story was nothing more than “tabloid bull.” Mind you, this was already two and a half years into Shelton and Stefani’s relationship, so it’d be pretty weird for Rossdale to launch a smear campaign against him out of the blue.