Where Did The Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ Get Human Blood?

A new limited-edition line of “Satan Shoes” promoted by Lil Nas X was released on Monday, and the satanic-themed sneakers have already unleashed a wave of controversy. Many are especially disturbed to learn that the sneakers contain a drop of human blood, which leads to an interesting question: whose blood is it?

Lil Nas X Partners On Controversial Sneakers

The shoes, which are modified Nike Air Max 97s, were designed by a company called MSCHF. The company has gained a reputation for its controversial, but viral products. These shoes have definitely checked both of those boxes. Only 666 pairs were made, and sold out just a short time after they went on sale Monday.

Decorated with a pentagram and the Bible verse “Luke 10:18,” a reference to the fall of Satan, inscribed on the side, the company also claims that the shoes contain a drop of human blood in the soles. According to the company, the blood came from its employees, who volunteered the blood.

Company Behind Sneakers Sued By Nike

The company is currently being sued by Nike over the shoes. The shoe company claims not enough was done to make clear that Nike had nothing to do with the design of the shoes. Nike also pointed to proposed boycotts of its company as proof that the release of the satanic sneakers had damaged its reputation. Lil Nas, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was not named as a defendant in the suit.

The shoes were released just days after Lil Nas X released the music video for his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which was met with its own wave of backlash. In the music video, Lil Nas X is seduced out of the Garden of Eden and pole dances his way down to Hell, where he gives the devil a lap dance. It seems like the “Old Town Road” rapper has nicely capitalized on the controversies, and even seems to be enjoying it.

