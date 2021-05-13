Where Bill Gates Has Been Hiding Out Post-Melinda Gates Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates shockingly announced that they’re calling it quits. After 27 years together, the billionaire couple is in the midst of a public break-up. What’s Bill up to while this all goes down? Gossip Cop has the details.

Bill Gates Hiding Out With Fellow Billionaires

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on Twitter last week, and since then they’ve both kept a low profile. Bill has finally popped up at The Vintage Club, an ultra-exclusive country club in Indian Wells. A source told Page Six, “Bill clearly saw this divorce coming for a long time because he’s been there for around three months.” Melinda, who officially became a billionaire last week, is likely still at home on lake Washington with their youngest child Phoebe, which is where the family was hunkering down during the pandemic.

At the country club, Bill is playing a lot of golf and could be spilling a lot of tea. One rumor says he’s telling his golf buddies that he’s leaving a loveless marriage. By all accounts, the two have been living separate lives for years now. Details like this are only going to get worse as the divorce unfolds.

Why The Split?

In the days since the news broke, we’ve gotten glimpses into why the marriage didn’t work out. One possible sticking point for Melinda was reportedly Bill’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Bill insists that he had no relationship with Epstein, and only met him on a few occasions, but a source says it’s still a “sore spot” for Melinda. According to some unsubstantiated rumors, a translator came between the now-ex spouses, though there’s absolutely zero evidence to back up those claims. There are also reports that the two were fighting over the official letter for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with Melinda wanting more of a voice.

It remains to be seen what impact the split will have on Gates’ children. The divorce shouldn’t affect their inheritance, but Bill’s maintained that they’ll only get a minuscule amount of his fortune anyway. No matter what the age, divorce is never easy on children, so hopefully they’re doing alright.

How’s The Divorce Going

The divorce is just getting started, but it could prove messy. There’s no prenup, but Melinda is not requesting spousal support. With the staggering numbers involved, It could prove to be the largest divorce settlement since Jeff and Mackenzie Scott’s $38 billion split in 2019.

It’s not surprising in the slightest that Bill would choose to hunker down at a private and exclusive country club. In the months and years ahead both of their lives will start to re-settle. Until then, Bill and Melinda Gates have some hard days ahead,

