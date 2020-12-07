Where Are Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Getting Married? The Latest News On Their Upcoming Nuptials

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's A-List Mexico Wedding

Last March, OK! purported Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez planned an A-list celebration destination wedding in Mexico. An insider revealed Lopez was “a woman who knew what she wanted - and she wanted everything to be perfect.” The source continued Rodriguez had “made it clear he doesn't see his future without her, so she sees nothing wrong with getting started on her checklist.” The source added Lopez wanted her wedding to coincide with her 50th birthday in July because she “loves getting people talking and being the center of attention. You can bet her wedding will reflect that." Gossip Cop learned this whole report was incorrect. The story came out days before Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement, so the thought the Hustlers were already planning their ceremony was silly.