Where Are Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Getting Married? The Latest News On Their Upcoming Nuptials

Where in the world will Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get married? Mexico? Aspen? The Vatican? Gossip Cop gathered a few rumors we've been investigating about the impending wedding between Lopez and Rodriguez. Here’s what we know.
Last March, OK! purported Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez planned an A-list celebration destination wedding in Mexico. An insider revealed Lopez was “a woman who knew what she wanted - and she wanted everything to be perfect.” The source continued Rodriguez had “made it clear he doesn't see his future without her, so she sees nothing wrong with getting started on her checklist.” The source added Lopez wanted her wedding to coincide with her 50th birthday in July because she “loves getting people talking and being the center of attention. You can bet her wedding will reflect that." Gossip Cop learned this whole report was incorrect. The story came out days before Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement, so the thought the Hustlers were already planning their ceremony was silly.
Not too long afterward, the same publication came up on our radar for alleging Lopez and Rodriguez would wed at the Vatican. It’s a bit peculiar the tabloid would drastically change locations, but Gossip Cop looked into the tale. According to the magazine, the couple was sparing no expense" when it comes to planning their "extravagant" wedding ceremony. A source disclosed the cost of the wedding would be “through the roof” but Lopez “wanted to do it right.” Given the fact Gossip Cop already debunked the Mexico narrative, it wasn’t hard to believe this article was also untrue. Gossip Cop still ran the story by a source close to Lopez who dismissed the tale.
Towards the end of 2019, In Touch alleged Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez would have a “winter wonderland” wedding in Aspen, Colorado. The tabloid alleged the supposed ceremony would take place on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. From there, a source spilled oddly specific details about the nuptials, divulging, “ There will be a white cake, white flowers, and she'll wear a white custom-made Versace gown." Seeing as how we’re in 2020, and there wasn’t a “winter wonderland” ceremony for Lopez and Rodriguez; it’s evident the report was bogus.
Most recently, Life & Style contended Lopez and Rodriguez would marry on a mega-yacht off the coast of Miami. The publication claimed the singer was in “full wedding planning mode” following her epic Super Bowl halftime performance. An unnamed informant implied the nuptials would cost at least $3 million, adding, Lopez’s dress “was said to be by Versace and spectacular - form-fitting and long with a slit that will leave Alex wowed." The only spectacular thing was how off-base the story was. Gossip Cop debunked the rumor after hearing from an individual from Lopez’s camp the narrative was false.
The truth is, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding is paused due to COVID-19. Lopez revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood the couple’s decision to continue to put their plans on hold for the time being.
We kind of have let it go for a second and I don’t know what we’re going to do, we talk about small, big, this, that, Lopez explained. And I think we just feel like, let’s just wait it out. There’s no rush, we’re good, everything’s cool and it’ll happen when the time is right. I feel like it’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now, that’s not what life is about.
Simply put, the couple has no plans to walk to the aisle right now, and they’re not fazed by it. Honestly, the tabloids shouldn’t be either.
