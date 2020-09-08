When Is Lori Loughlin Going To Prison And What You Need To Know About Her Sentence

John Stamos, Bob Saget "Furious" With Loughlin?

When the news of Louglin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal first broke, Naughty Gossip claimed Loughlin’s Full House co-stars Bob Saget and John Stamos were “furious” with her. Money was supposedly at the heart of the issue, with the cast fearing they were “going to lose millions in lost royalties as the TV stations decide what to do with Full House.” An alleged insider told the site, “Who is going to want to watch her show anymore? And if the audience doesn't tune in, stations will drop it which will cost the cast millions in lost revenues.” Since the show wasn’t frequently rerun on multiple networks in the first place, Gossip Cop found it unlikely that news of the scandal would cause much interference.