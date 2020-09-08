When Is Lori Loughlin Going To Prison And What You Need To Know About Her Sentence

Lori Loughlin’s prison sentence will begin in a few short months. The Fuller House actress was recently sentenced to spend two months in federal prison for her role in the college admissions, though it’s likely that she will spend even less time behind bars than that. It’s a far cry from the 10 plus years that had initially been suggested by the prosecution against Loughlin, but with a set date to turn herself in, there's no way for Loughlin to avoid spending some time in jail.
Before entering into a plea deal alongside her husband in May, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were facing up to 20 years in prison. Fortunately for them, but not so much the prosecution, the couple’s defense attorneys argued that the prosecution hadn’t given their side enough time to review exculpatory evidence.
In addition, the famous pair’s attorneys explained their side had evidence that the FBI used aggressive tactics, which the defense then used to allege investigatory misconduct. As a result, Loughlin and Giannulli were allowed to enter into a plea deal with far more lenient sentencing: two months for Loughlin, followed by two years of supervised release along with a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.
Giannulli was sentenced to five months of prison, followed by two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a $250,000 fine. His sentencing was more severe than that of his wife since it was determined by the prosecution that he’d had a more active and aggressive role in the college admissions fraud. Both have been ordered to surrender themselves to the US Bureau of Prisons before 2 pm on November 19.
In the meantime, the actress and her family, which includes her YouTuber daughter Olivia Jade, have been under near-constant attack from the gossip media. Throughout the years, Gossip Cop has noticed that Loughlin and her family have faced an outsized amount of scrutiny in the tabloids, which has resulted in some truly outlandish rumors. There have been a number of speculative reports claiming to have inside knowledge of everything ranging from the length of Loughlin’s sentence to her alleged extreme alternative plans to avoid jail time.
When the news of Louglin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal first broke, Naughty Gossip claimed Loughlin’s Full House co-stars Bob Saget and John Stamos were “furious” with her. Money was supposedly at the heart of the issue, with the cast fearing they were “going to lose millions in lost royalties as the TV stations decide what to do with Full House.” An alleged insider told the site, “Who is going to want to watch her show anymore? And if the audience doesn't tune in, stations will drop it which will cost the cast millions in lost revenues.” Since the show wasn’t frequently rerun on multiple networks in the first place, Gossip Cop found it unlikely that news of the scandal would cause much interference.
Besides, Sagat had released a statement, which read in part, “You love who you love in your life.” That doesn’t sound like someone “furious” over the loss of potential profits. We also reached out to Stamos’ rep and were informed, “John has not commented on Lori and it is not true that John fears he will lose millions in royalties.” It’s hard to get more straightforward than that.
Naturally, there was tons of reported drama between Lori Loughlin and her daughters, particularly her daughter Olivia Jade. The National Enquirer insisted that both Olivia Jade and her older sister Isabella, or Bella, had turned their backs on their mom. A suspicious source supposedly told the outlet, “Lori misses her girls something awful, but they want nothing to do with her,” adding, “She only knows what they're up to through friends and social media.”
The insider went on to say, “Not having her girls around to support her is devastating. She's feeling abandoned by her own children.” Not a word of this story was true. Both daughters had wished Loughlin a happy Mother’s Day via Instagram. Gossip Cop also checked in with a source close to the situation who confirmed our hunch.
The Globe took the rumors to the next level by claiming Loughlin planned to flee the country in order to escape conviction and prison time. Both Loughlin and her husband allegedly planned to leave the US, with a dubious source telling the outlet, "Lori is dead serious about this and has been scouting overseas countries nonstop to see where she wants to set up her new home. She'll do anything to escape.” Furthermore, neither Loughlin or Giannulli had plans to “stick around like chickens awaiting slaughter.”
Dramatic and salacious though the story was, there was simply not a shred of truth to it. Gossip Cop predicted the story was false and the fact that neither Loughlin or Giannulli have left the country proves we were right to do so. They will stay and face the music.
The Enquirer also thought Loughlin would go to extreme measures to avoid being sentenced to prison and once claimed Louglin would fake a deadly illness to get out of serving her time. A source told the outlet,
She's talking about constant headaches and stomach cramps, which she's saying are the result of internal bleeding and organ failure.
The so-called “source” went on to say, “She hasn't had these claims substantiated by a doctor, so insiders are whispering she's likely dreaming them up, imaging something that's not there.” There was zero evidence that Loughlin was pretending to be ill in the first place, just the word of a suspicious “source” who couldn’t be verified. Our gut instinct was later confirmed after Gossip Cop reached out to our trusted source close to Loughlin who called the claims “total nonsense.” As expected, there has been no further word from that tabloid, or any other reputable source, about Loughlin’s illness, pretend or otherwise.
As the spouses faced trial, a plea bargain, and now jail time, together, there have been a slew of articles claiming there are marital issues between Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin. The outlet mentioned above was convinced Loughlin would “flip” on her husband in order to avoid prison time. The embarrassingly timed article quoted a source who insisted, “Their case is collapsing and Lori and Mossimo have decided it’s the only way to keep them both from getting as much as 45 years!”
Unfortunately for the tabloid, both Loughlin and Giannulli had just entered into a plea deal guaranteeing they’d face only a few months in prison each. Loughlin and Giannulli have presented a united front throughout the fallout of the scandal, so it seemed inconceivable to Gossip Cop that they’d turn against each other at the very end.
Another report from OK! claimed that Giannulli and Loughlin’s marriage was in a crisis after the two accepted their plea deal. An insider reportedly told the magazine, “Lori and Mossimo may try to put on a united front in public, but they’ve had a terrible time for longer than anyone can remember. There’s even talk that Lori moved out and into a separate residence a couple of months ago.”
One of the major reasons for the widening rift between spouses was supposedly financial issues the couple racked up during their lengthy legal battle. Gossip Cop didn’t trust this story for a moment, so we once again turned to our trusted source close to the Fuller House actress and were reassured there was no truth to the allegations.
These tabloids simply take advantage of the public’s interest in the controversial couple in order to make a few extra bucks selling their tawdry magazines. Not a single prediction made by any of these outlets came true in the slightest. Undoubtedly, there will be more false accusations printed about both Lori Loughlin and the rest of her family, but Gossip Cop will always be here to sort fact from fiction.