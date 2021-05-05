‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

Pat Sajak is legendary for his decades as host of Wheel of Fortune, but one outlet reports that he’s drawing the ire of the show’s masterminds with his latest behavior. Sajak’s made several headlines recently for insulting contestants and giving away puzzles. Here’s what’s being said.

Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control’?

“Sajak’s Latest Blunder Has Heads Spinning!” declares the most recent issue of the Globe. According to the tabloid, the iconic game show host “added a gigantic flub to his recent bizarre behavior” after outright revealing a puzzle’s answer before contestants even solved it. The blunder didn’t cause too much trouble — none of the contestants managed to solve the puzzle even after hearing the answer — and Sajak and Vanna White even joked about it at the end of the show. However, a source tells the Globe that it did raise some eyebrows behind the scenes.

The outlet says that Sajak “has acted oddly since recovering from a 2019 emergency surgery for a blocked intestine,” and ever since, he’s been “especially snarky and touchy with contestants.” This includes an awkward moment from last year where he berated a player for interrupting him, as well as various other insults directed at contestants. While he’s usually been a “good-natured” sort of “salty,” the source says that things have reached a breaking point. “His put-downs have gotten out of control,” they explain. “It’s like he’s losing his marbles.”

Is Pat Sajak Okay?

Like most people, we assume that having emergency surgery was a big deal. However, it seems a little odd to chalk his trademark snark up as a repercussion of intestinal surgery. Sajak has almost always been a little ornery, as is expected of anyone that does the same job for decades. What does a medical procedure have to do with two or three goofs on a non-scripted program? It’s bizarre.

Even if it somehow rattled his hosting abilities, it certainly doesn’t seem like it. Pat Sajak films six episodes of Wheel of Fortune a day four times a month, and that means in all of 2020 and the first third of 2021, he’s had less than a handful of gaffes and put-downs. Three or four incidents in the grand scheme of hundreds of episodes seems like a pretty great track record and a sure sign that Sajak isn’t slowing down or getting edgy.

Who Hates ‘Wheel Of Fortune’?

What we have noticed is the Globe‘s interest in portraying Pat Sajak as incompetent and on the outs with the show’s producers. Back in December, the tabloid argued that he was headed for a nervous breakdown as a result of the surgery. A few weeks ago, it swore that Wheel of Fortune‘s producers told Sajak that he had to shape up or get fired. Neither of those stories proved truthful, and all we can do now is wonder who exactly at the Globe hates Wheel and its host enough to keep coming up with these bogus narratives.

