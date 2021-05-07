‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Troubles, Luke Bryan’s Love Child Drama, And This Week’s Celebrity Stories

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but it might be a pleasant one for some celebrity moms according to the latest batch of rumors. Of course, there are plenty of whispers about celebrities without kids, too. Here’s what you may have missed from us this week.

Portia De Rossi Leaving Ellen DeGeneres ‘Behind’ After Squabbles Over Career?

The past year hasn’t been all that fun for a lot of people, but Ellen DeGeneres has had a rough few months compared to most stars. One outlet said that the talk show host was having a hard time holding on to her relationship with Portia de Rossi, and it didn’t look like the marriage was going to last much longer. Here’s what we found when we looked into the reports of marital strife.

Matthew McConaughey Avoiding Family By Living In His Airstream Trailer?

Family life apparently gets a little stuffy for Matthew McConaughey according to this Globe story. “Matt misses the good old days when he could do anything he wanted,” a source explains. “His mobile home away from home gives him the illusion that he’s still in control. He doesn’t call it living separate lives but that’s what it is.” We double-checked the report here.

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

The Globe reports that there’s trouble behind the scenes of Wheel of Fortune as producers scramble to deal with Pat Sajak’s recent attitude problem that’s apparently scaring contestants and viewers alike. “His put-downs have gotten out of control,” a source says. “It’s like he’s losing his marbles.” This is what we found when we investigated the story.

Ellen DeGeneres Confronts Luke Bryan Over Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris’ Baby

Ellen DeGeneres knew exactly what she was going to ask Luke Bryan when he joined her for an in-studio interview earlier this week. “You know what you don’t address, which I was hoping you’d address in the documentary, is being the father of Maren Morris’ child,” DeGeneres said to the country star. “I mean, why don’t you talk about that?” Here’s what’s going on with that whole situation.

Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth

New Idea‘s latest cover story blows the lid off of a recent emergency situation for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. According to the outlet, Markle was seen being whisked away for a sudden trip to the hospital, and sources say that she may have already had her second child. We checked in on the Duchess of Sussex here.