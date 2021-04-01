Gossip Cop

Prince Charles in a grey suit Royals Prince Charles Secretly Crowned King Of England?

Was Prince Charles crowned king at a secret royal ceremony? About six months ago, one tabloid suggested so. Gossip Cop revisits the story. Prince Charles Becoming King? Woman’s Day ran a story suggesting that Queen Elizabeth, who has publicly declared she will rule until the day she dies, was having second thoughts thanks to the […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Maitland Ward wears a red dress with a plunging neckline against a white background News How ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Maitland Ward is making a return to TV after joining the porn industry in 2019. The Boy Meets World star has a lot of insight into both the regular and adult entertainment industries, which makes her latest project all the more interesting. Though she’s making the transition back into mainstream entertainment, that doesn’t mean she’s […]

 by Brianna Morton
Jennifer Aniston smiling on the red carpet Celebrities Jennifer Aniston ‘Pressed Pause’ On Reunion With Brad Pitt?

Is Jennifer Aniston slowing things down between her and Brad Pitt? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing twelve months ago. Gossip Cop wants to take a second look at the claims.  Aniston Hitting The Brakes?  This time last year, Heat published an article claiming that there was trouble in paradise for the recently reunited Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. According to the […]

 by Ariel Gordon
A contestant spins the wheel as others look on in an episode of Wheel Of Fortune News ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Rail Against ‘Dumbest Rule Ever’ That Caused Contestant To Lose

A Wheel Of Fortune contestant ran afoul of one of the long-running game show’s most controversial rules and fans are divided. Some have called the rule “draconian” while others say it’s fair and contestants are given ample warning. This isn’t the first time this particular rule has caused an otherwise successful contestant to stumble.  A […]

 by Brianna Morton
A Wheel Of Fortune contestant ran afoul of one of the long-running game show’s most controversial rules and fans are divided. Some have called the rule “draconian” while others say it’s fair and contestants are given ample warning. This isn’t the first time this particular rule has caused an otherwise successful contestant to stumble. 

A Strict Rule On Wheel Of Fortune Lead To Contestant’s Misfortune

A contestant on last night’s episode of Wheel Of Fortune must have thought that April Fool’s Day came early. David Pederson clearly believed that he had the crossword puzzle challenge in the bag when he told host Pat Sajak he was ready to solve. “Sole, Flounder, Cod, and Catfish,” he confidently answered when called to fill in the puzzle. To his, and the audience’s, surprise, Sajak replied, “No, sorry. That’s not right.”

When Sajak moved to the next contestant, she provided the correct answer: “Sole, Flounder, Cod, Catfish.” The difference between the two answers? One little “and.” The crossword puzzle, which was a new feature on the long-running game show introduced in 2016, has very strict rules when it comes to solving. Only the words in the puzzle, and no additional words whatsoever, can be used to solve it. By adding in “and,” Pederson stepped into a classic trap.

He wasn’t the only one who was surprised that he’d gotten the answer wrong. The woman who’d answered correctly expressed her shock after the fact, telling Pederson, “I thought that’s what you said.” Sajak quickly interjected to say, “David did that thing that’s so easy to do, you added the ‘and.’” Other contestants, like Kristen Shaw who competed in 2019, have also fallen afoul of this rule. In her case, she lost out on a $1,950 cash prize and a trip to Nashville worth $8,000. 

Fans Tweet Their Outrage Over Loss

Despite the previous examples, however, some viewers thought the rule was too “draconian” and felt that it was unfair to fail contestants on a technicality. Some took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

Other fans, however, pointed out that Pat Sajak always gives contestants fair and advanced warning about the rule. If the contestant disregards the warning or forgets about it, these people argued, it’s on them. 

It certainly has to be a frustrating experience for the contestants who accidentally slip up when it comes to the rule. This particular aspect of Wheel Of Fortune is still relatively new, so it’s no surprise that some contestants will get tripped up by it. As the crossword segment continues, the controversial rule will likely become second nature to viewers and contestants alike.

