‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Rail Against ‘Dumbest Rule Ever’ That Caused Contestant To Lose

A Wheel Of Fortune contestant ran afoul of one of the long-running game show’s most controversial rules and fans are divided. Some have called the rule “draconian” while others say it’s fair and contestants are given ample warning. This isn’t the first time this particular rule has caused an otherwise successful contestant to stumble.

A Strict Rule On Wheel Of Fortune Lead To Contestant’s Misfortune

A contestant on last night’s episode of Wheel Of Fortune must have thought that April Fool’s Day came early. David Pederson clearly believed that he had the crossword puzzle challenge in the bag when he told host Pat Sajak he was ready to solve. “Sole, Flounder, Cod, and Catfish,” he confidently answered when called to fill in the puzzle. To his, and the audience’s, surprise, Sajak replied, “No, sorry. That’s not right.”

When Sajak moved to the next contestant, she provided the correct answer: “Sole, Flounder, Cod, Catfish.” The difference between the two answers? One little “and.” The crossword puzzle, which was a new feature on the long-running game show introduced in 2016, has very strict rules when it comes to solving. Only the words in the puzzle, and no additional words whatsoever, can be used to solve it. By adding in “and,” Pederson stepped into a classic trap.

He wasn’t the only one who was surprised that he’d gotten the answer wrong. The woman who’d answered correctly expressed her shock after the fact, telling Pederson, “I thought that’s what you said.” Sajak quickly interjected to say, “David did that thing that’s so easy to do, you added the ‘and.’” Other contestants, like Kristen Shaw who competed in 2019, have also fallen afoul of this rule. In her case, she lost out on a $1,950 cash prize and a trip to Nashville worth $8,000.

Fans Tweet Their Outrage Over Loss

Despite the previous examples, however, some viewers thought the rule was too “draconian” and felt that it was unfair to fail contestants on a technicality. Some took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

Wheel of Fortune’s draconian rule where you lose if you add “and” to the crossword puzzle has to go. — JIMMY (@JEB_II) March 31, 2021

Another contestant losing out on money because they said AND on the crossword puzzle. @WheelofFortune just change the dumbest rule ever and allow this. — Aaron Boots (@aaronbotas) April 1, 2021

Other fans, however, pointed out that Pat Sajak always gives contestants fair and advanced warning about the rule. If the contestant disregards the warning or forgets about it, these people argued, it’s on them.

Pat says in the very beginning of the crossword puzzle “do not add any words just read what is on the board”. He stresses it very strongly. What is the issue with following the rules to win? — E (@erikegbert) April 1, 2021

It certainly has to be a frustrating experience for the contestants who accidentally slip up when it comes to the rule. This particular aspect of Wheel Of Fortune is still relatively new, so it’s no surprise that some contestants will get tripped up by it. As the crossword segment continues, the controversial rule will likely become second nature to viewers and contestants alike.

