by Gossip Cop Staff
News

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Breaks Record After Winning Margaritaville Home

B
Brianna Morton
2:35 pm, April 28, 2021
Laura Trammell wins the bonus round puzzle as Vanna White applauds her
(ABC)

A Wheel of Fortune contestant has won a record breaking amount, though she’s not the biggest winner of the show by far. Regardless, this lucky lady walked away from the show with six figures in winnings, making her the fourth biggest winner in show history. As part of her winnings, she also received a home in beautiful Margaritaville and her reaction to the news was a must-watch moment!

Laura Trammell, a resident of Orange County, California, was a big winner on Wheel of Fortune. The public school teacher managed to solve the bonus round puzzle after scooping up $23,690 and a trip to St. Thomas for a tropical island getaway in the earlier rounds. After Trammell correctly guessed the bonus round puzzle, which revealed the phrase “I caught a glimpse,” host Pat Sajak replied, “She caught a glimpse. She caught a glimpse of her new home!” 

Trammell let out a cry of surprise and delight as her winnings were announced. She’d scored a home worth $375,000, which brought her total winnings to $398,690. To celebrate Trammell’s record-breaking win, a flurry of confetti was dropped on her as she looked around in wonder. 

As has become a yearly tradition, the long running game show partnered with the Latitude Margaritaville communities for the annual “Home Sweet Home” week. The community, named after the classic Jimmy Buffett anthem, is a joint venture between home builder Minto Communities and Buffett’s resort, restaurant, and merchandise company Margaritaville. 

Only three other people in the show’s long history have made over that amount, and each one of those winners went home with at least $1 million in prizes. In 2008, a teacher from New Jersey, Michelle Loewenstein, became the first contestant to win $1 million. 

The next $1 million winner wouldn’t come along again until 2013, when sales rep Autumn Erhard, also from Orange County, won a staggering $1,030,340 in prizes, making her the record holder for the most earnings in Wheel of Fortune history. The most recent million dollar winner was Sarah Manchester, another teacher, who scored a million-dollar payday in 2014. 

This has proven to be a lucky time for game show contestants. The Price is Right recently celebrated a historic moment after two contestants managed to hit the hard-to-land $1 target on the Big Wheel, which earned them both a whopping $25,000. There must be something in the air on those sets

