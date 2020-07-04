What's Really Going On With The 'Live With Kelly & Ryan' Behind The Scenes Drama

Kelly Ripa Is Quitting Live?

Gossip Cop busted the unreliable blog not too long after this for insinuating Ripa was going to leave the show if Seacrest permanently moved to Los Angeles. According to the inaccurate website, Ripa was not okay with Seacrest’s alleged decision to permanently stay in L.A. and that the show’s producers would have to choose between her or her co-star. A supposed source went on to state Seacrest would return to New York when it was safe to travel but, “Ryan is an LA type of guy. And now the door has been opened to him doing the show from LA, this will be something that is not going to go away!” Given the fact that we just busted the website a week before this story came out and that there was no substantial evidence to back up this premise. Gossip Cop dismissed this story as well.