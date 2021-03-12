What’s Really Going On With Sandra Bullock And Her Boyfriend?

Several recent reports have painted a conflicting picture about what’s going on in Sandra Bullock’s love life. One story claimed the actress has married her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall, while others claim the pair were struggling with jealousy issues. With yet another report claiming the two were on the rocks, Gossip Cop decided to look into the matter fully.

Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Had “Shock Separation?”

Late last year, Woman’s Day ran a headline that read “Sandra & Bryan’s Shock Separation,” though the tabloid quickly backed off that outlandish declaration. Rather, the story was about how difficult Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall found their two-month separation while the actress was off filming.

While the tabloid’s source claimed Randall was struggling to parent Bullock’s two children on his own, Bullock herself had effusively praised Randall’s parenting skills and bond with her children. The outlet’s bait-and-switch tactics also made the story a cinch to debunk.

Randall And Bullock Tying The Knot?

Just two months later, OK! reported that Randall and Bullock had gotten hitched in “an intimate idyllic ceremony” at Bullock’s Wyoming ranch. A source who spoke with the magazine laid out all the details of the alleged wedding, including the fact that supposedly only close friends and family members scored an invite.

Gossip Cop prudently pointed out that no one close enough to either Bullock or Randall to get an invite would ever share the details with a tabloid as shady as this one. Besides, we’d busted this outlet several times in the past for claiming Bullock and Randall had gotten married, which made us too suspicious to believe this latest claim.

Randall Jealous Of Brad Pitt?

The latest report, which comes from the National Enquirer, claimed that Randall was jealous because Bullock was working with Brad Pitt. A so-called “insider” told the tabloid, “Bryan is possessive, and he has a jealous streak. The idea of Sandra spending months in Brad’s company has him concerned.” The insider went on to claim that Pitt and Bullock have a lot in common, including the fact that both of them are divorced and that “they’ve adopted kids from other countries.” It should be noted that both of Bullock’s children were adopted from the United States.

Regardless, the source continued on, claiming that Randall had proposed to Bullock, and been turned down several times. With those rejections still boomeranging through his mind, the outlet concluded, it was no wonder that he was suddenly plagued with doubts when it came to Pitt.

The tabloid made several embarrassing mistakes in this story, not limited to the flub about Bullock’s kids’ nation of origin. For starters, Bullock’s role in the film wasn’t yet defined, so there’s really no telling how much contact she might have with Pitt in the first place. Secondly, there’s no reason to believe that Randall and Bullock aren’t in a serious, committed relationship. Just because the two are in no rush to get married doesn’t mean that their relationship, which began in 2015, is as undefined as the tabloid made it out to be. The two seem to be getting along very well, despite the ominous rumblings from the tabloids.