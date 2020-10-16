What's Going On With Those Rumors About Kelly Clarkson Feuding With Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani On The Voice?

According to some rumors, there is tension behind the scenes on The Voice. Some tabloids have alleged Kelly Clarkson is feuding with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about the co-hosts and if there were any problems between them.
In 2018, RadarOnline claimed Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson were having a backstage feud. According to the outlet, the two singers were locked in an explosive battle that began over a disagreement on camera and lingered when the camera stop rolling. RadarOnline stated the two even fought backstage but didn’t offer any information as to what occurred between the singers. While the site’s insider first purported Clarkson and Shelton had a combative dynamic that was worse off-camera, the source also stated the two had a brother and sister type of relationship. Which was the truth? Gossip Cop found that the story was highly fabricated. The website’s story contradicted itself and in reality, Clarkson and Shelton have a good friendship.
In 2019, Life & Style reported that Gwen Stefani was “clashing” with Clarkson. The magazine alleged the two were fighting because Stefani “wasn’t feeling Kelly's over-the-top enthusiasm.” A source added that Shelton also wasn’t feeling Clarkson’s happy demeanor and found her to be annoying. Gossip Cop busted the publication’s phony story at the time. Recently, it was revealed that Stefani and Shelton were a “shoulder to lean on” for Clarkson following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Stefani doesn't find Clarkson unbearable to be around, neither does Shelton.
Recently, the Globe alleged Stefani only rejoined The Voice to “keep tabs” on Shelton. The paper claimed the pop singer was wary of newly-single Clarkson being around Shelton. "Insiders" told the magazine Stefani was worried Clarkson would make a move on the country-singer and didn’t want to take any chances. The entire article was silly. Stefani only took a break from the show to do her Las Vegas residency which has been put on hold due to the coronavirus. In regards to Stefani “keeping an eye” on Shelton, that was also incorrect. Stefani and Shelton met on the show, Clarkson is friends with both co-hosts, as we’ve stated before. It’s also a bit insensitive to think Clarkson would put moves on Shelton knowing that he’s dating the No Doubt singer. Simply put, the Globe’s story was nothing but nonsense.