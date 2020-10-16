What's Going On With Those Rumors About Kelly Clarkson Feuding With Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani On The Voice?

Gwen Was Keeping Tabs On Blake Because She Didn't Trust Kelly?

Recently, the Globe alleged Stefani only rejoined The Voice to “keep tabs” on Shelton. The paper claimed the pop singer was wary of newly-single Clarkson being around Shelton. "Insiders" told the magazine Stefani was worried Clarkson would make a move on the country-singer and didn’t want to take any chances. The entire article was silly. Stefani only took a break from the show to do her Las Vegas residency which has been put on hold due to the coronavirus. In regards to Stefani “keeping an eye” on Shelton, that was also incorrect. Stefani and Shelton met on the show, Clarkson is friends with both co-hosts, as we’ve stated before. It’s also a bit insensitive to think Clarkson would put moves on Shelton knowing that he’s dating the No Doubt singer. Simply put, the Globe’s story was nothing but nonsense.