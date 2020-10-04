What's Going On With Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Wedding Plans?

So, What Are The Real Wedding Plans?

At the moment, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t seem worried about it. On August 27, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, a little girl named Daisy. Perry told the Today Show in an interview just before Daisy was born that she was only focused on her pregnancy and one would assume the doting couple are focused on their daughter. So long as this pandemic is raging, celebrations large and small are irresponsible and we expect Bloom and Perry feel the same way and so a wedding is probably the furthest thing from their mind right now. As Perry said in the interview, “Ask me in a year!”