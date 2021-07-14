Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Matt Damon looking down News Matt Damon’s $280 Million Mistake

Matt Damon has been a power broker in Hollywood for years. Damon’s career as an actor and producer has netted him critical acclaim, not to mention many millions of dollars. He doesn’t have a perfect pedigree however and recently revealed a very costly mistake. Gossip Cop has the story. Turned Down $280 Million Cast your […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Demi Moore looking at the camera dressed in a maroon suit News Demi Moore, 58, Shows Off Flat Tummy In Stunning Bikini Selfie

It’s obvious that being 58 hasn’t slowed down Demi Moore one bit. The actress shocked Instagram and fans alike with a steamy post that has us all wondering about her age-defying secrets. Looking Gorgeous In Greece Clad in a black bikini and a pair of stylish frames, the star snapped some gorgeous shots of herself […]

 by Eric Gasa
A cutout of Irina Shayk wearing a backless gown laid over an image of Kanye West wearing a black leather suit News What’s Going On With Kanye West, Irina Shayk? The Latest Update

Kanye West and Irina Shayk sparked dating rumors after the two were seen hanging out together in France for the rapper’s birthday. There were other hints, like Shayk rocking a limited edition DMX memorial t-shirt designed by West’s Yeezy brand, that caused those rumors to take off even more. Now one gossip site claims the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Goldie Hawn in a black dress with Kurt Russell in a grey shirt Celebrities Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Fearful After Series Of ‘Health Issues’?

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got together around their thirties and have stayed together into their seventies. The committed-but-never-wed couple has been a tabloid sensation for decades. Gossip Cop has noticed a trend of stories reporting on their health. Here are some of the rumors we’ve heard about the fitness and relationship of Hawn and […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

What’s Going On With Kanye West, Irina Shayk? The Latest Update

B
Brianna Morton
10:44 am, July 14, 2021
A cutout of Irina Shayk wearing a backless gown laid over an image of Kanye West wearing a black leather suit
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com, JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images)

Kanye West and Irina Shayk sparked dating rumors after the two were seen hanging out together in France for the rapper’s birthday. There were other hints, like Shayk rocking a limited edition DMX memorial t-shirt designed by West’s Yeezy brand, that caused those rumors to take off even more. Now one gossip site claims the two’s relationship is “cooling off” and that Shayk is leery of having her name connected with West’s in a romantic sense. 

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, the media got the relationship between Kanye West and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk all wrong after the two spent West’s birthday together in France. West allegedly asked Shayk to come with him on a recent trip to Paris for a couture fashion show, but she supposedly turned him down because she wanted to avoid the inevitable headlines that would pop up about them. “She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” the source confided. 

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the source added. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.” Already, Shayk had to contend with the rumors that emerged after their original France trip, which the source denied was the romantic getaway some outlets portrayed it as. 

She Wants To Be Single

“She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there.” the tipster insisted. Shayk, who shares a 4-year-old daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, has other things in her life to focus on right now other than a romance. “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now,” the insider went on to say. “She is happy being single.” 

Page Six had previously spoken with a source who’d said that West and Shayk were keeping things “casual” between them, though the source had also claimed they had been quietly seeing each other for a few weeks. Perhaps all the added scrutiny has become overwhelming since, of course, all the gossip outlets took note of the relationship. 

His Divorce Is Ongoing

West’s divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian is still ongoing, so the press is definitely paying close attention to everything West does, especially when it comes to his dating life. Other than the original trip to France, where the two were part of a larger group as the source said, and the plane ride back to the US, the two haven’t been spotted out together in public. 

Though the two are clearly friendly with each other, it’s not clear just where their relationship stands these days. What we know for sure is that whatever tall tales the tabloids push about the rapper and model are totally false. Gossip Cop recently debunked a story out of the National Enquirer that claimed Irina Shayk had dumped “funky” Kanye West because he smelled bad. The tabloid delights in trying to humiliate the rapper with utterly untrue and hurtful stories, and this latest report was no different. Don’t these outlets have anything better to do with their time?

More News From Gossip Cop

Paula Abdul Goes ‘Overboard’ On Plastic Surgery, ‘Blown Up’ Face Scaring Co-Stars?

Irina Shayk Pregnant Amid Kanye West Dating Rumors?

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Kanye West Dating Candace Owens?

‘Cash-Strapped’ Corey Gamble Begging Kris Jenner To Increase His Allowance?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.