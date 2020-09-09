What's Going On With Kanye West And Kim Kardashian? Conflicting Reports Say They May Split

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage is in an undeniably awkward spot. Between Twitter rants and an increasingly controversial run for president, West hasn't had a lot of positive news. With such a dramatic situation, it's no surprise that there's a lot of talk about the state of the power couple. In fact, there are two conflicting rumors about the relationship floating around now.
"Kim Gives Kanye Divorce Deadline!" shouts the National Enquirer. According to the outlet, Kardashian delivered a serious ultimatum: "Clean up your act in two months or we're done!" Things are unsurprisingly tense in the relationship, an unnamed snitch explains. "Kim wants Kanye to prove he cares enough about her and their kids to improve his mental condition and get their relationship back on track," the tipster reveals.
The demand allegedly came just after West and Kardashian reunited for their "make-or-break" vacation. "Kanye's got until Kim's birthday on Oct. 21 to come through on her conditions," the anonymous insider concludes. "She wants him to get more medical attention for his bipolar disorder, make peace with her mom, and find a graceful way to quit the presidential race. He's got his marching orders, but time is running out."
Complete with photos nicked from the Kardashians' Instagrams, OK! published the story "Why I Forgave Kanye" in its latest issue. The outlet writes that Kardashian has had "a change of heart" after being "on the verge of ending her marriage," an anonymous source says. "Kim had been keeping tight-lipped about everything, but she recently broke her silence and told friends she's chosen to call off the divorce, not so much for her sake but for that of the kids," they explain.
"She went to their Wyoming ranch, where Kanye was staying and said she couldn't live like this anymore and that it would be better for everyone if they went ahead and got a divorce," the snitch shares. "He begged her not to do that; they were both in tears. He finally suggested they go away for a while with the kids — and that time together made all the difference." The sudden trip was apparently so successful that the couple spontaneously decided to visit Miami and Colorado together afterward.
"All in all, their trio of five-star retreats cost $3 million or more, but it was worth it," the tipster says. "They had a lot of issues to iron out, and the beautiful surroundings definitely helped ease the tension." One of those issues was their living situation. The source concludes,
Kim wants to stay near her family, but she's agreed to spend more time at the ranch. They'll be going back and forth for the rest of the year, but at least they'll all be together.
While conflicting rumors are ultimately a common occurrence in Hollywood, there's one thing that makes these two particularly noticeable. Both the Enquirer and OK! are owned by the same parent company, American Media, Inc. These two publications published contradictory stories within their individual issues. What magazine are we supposed to believe has the real story? These articles break down due to their heavy emphasis on "anonymous sources" that only speak in eye-catching headlines. Without those hyperbolic quotes, these reports are essentially easy speculation about common situations — in this case, a couple in crisis can either persevere or fall, so having two articles covering each possibility just isn't a whole lot of insight.
Really, the best place for actual insight into Kanye West is unsurprisingly Kanye West's Twitter account. Whether it's the fact that he's made up with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, or his latest dinner guest, West is the most accessible and legitimate "insider" — at least, a more consistently accurate one than anything in the tabloids. Likewise, Kardashian tends to drop big news herself, like her most recent announcement about the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
It's worth noting that if any publication had a legitimate snitch in the Kardashian camp, you'd think they would've gabbed about such a monumental decision long before any weak vacation speculation. Instead, all these tabloids can muster up are contradictory and inconsequential stories like these. While we can't say we actually learned anything remotely true about West and Kardashian's relationship or even vacation, at least it's become extremely clear just how little these outlets care about the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.