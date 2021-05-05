What’s Going On With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck? Is ‘Bennifer’ Back On?

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are single at the same time for the first time in a long while, and now that the famous exes are hanging out again, some have wondered if the one-time couple is considering getting back together. Both superstars have recently undergone very public break-ups over the last few months, so it’s no wonder that some have speculated that the two are rebounding together. Despite the hopes of “Bennifer” fans from around the world, however, it would appear that the two’s current relationship status is more platonic than romantic.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Romance?

It’s been 17 years since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ended their whirlwind engagement, but recent sightings of the pair together have given fans of the former couple hope that they’ve reconciled. Alas, rumors of the two resuming their romance almost two decades later are seemingly overblown, despite the fact that the two find themselves single and enjoying each other’s company once again.

A source close to the situation told People, “They have a great time hanging out,” after Affleck was spotted leaving Lopez’s home. “It’s been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about.” During those years, both Affleck and Lopez became parents for the first time, got married, then divorced, and set new career highs. Obviously, there have been a lot of changes in their lives to discuss. Since the two are currently stationed in Los Angeles, the source continued, “They plan on hanging out again.” TMZ confirmed the two are just friends as well.

It’s not so surprising that Affleck and Lopez would maintain a friendly relationship in the years after their breakup. Lopez is notorious for playing nice with her exes, including ex-husband Marc Anthony and her most recent ex-beau, retired baseball pro Alex Rodriguez, whom she’s also been spotted with in LA recently. Affleck also has a reputation for staying close with his ex, specifically his ex-wife and mother of his three children Jennifer Garner.

Though it’s clear that a romantic relationship between Affleck and Lopez is more a part of their past than their present or future, there’s always a chance that the two exes could find their way back to each other. After all, there’s evidence that at least one part of the iconic duo is ready to put himself back out there. Affleck was recently outed by an Instagram influencer who’d apparently matched with the actor on the exclusive dating app Raya.

After she’d unmatched with him because she thought the account was catfishing her, she allegedly received a video from Affleck insisting that the profile was the real deal via her Instagram direct messages. It would appear that Affleck is ready to move on from his break up with Knives Out actress Ana de Armas and rejoin the singles scene. No word yet on when Lopez thinks she’ll be ready to date again, or if she’s still into guys from Boston who love Dunkin’ Donuts.

