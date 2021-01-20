What's Going On With George Clooney's Marriage? Reports Say He's Trapped And Soon To Be Single

George Clooney's relationship with his wife, Amal, is one of the most popular topics when it comes to celebrity gossip. There's been a number of reports about the famous couple that come off as troubling, to say the least, so we looked at each of the latest stories about the two. Here's what we know.
A report in New Idea from last month said that tensions had spiked in the Clooney household after an argument about their family plans. The couple had their twins a few years ago, and a source explained that the younger Amal was about ready to have one more child, but her 59-year-old husband didn't feel quite the same way. “Amal tried so hard to be patient with George, but they’ve dragged their feet for so long, it will now be nearly impossible to conceive. George is getting less and less interested in having another toddler running around,” an insider said. “A lot of their friends are concerned the marriage is in trouble. If it is, George might very well find himself divorced by his next birthday,”
Despite the passionate arguments of the anonymous tipsters in the story, Gossip Cop trusts the word of the two celebrities themselves far more. George had recently gushed about how much he cares for his wife and how happy he was to be with her, which isn't something a soon-to-be single man would say. Likewise, Amal has publicly said that she and her husband were just happy to have their twins, which directly contradicted the words of the tabloid's source.
The barrister sometimes gets roped into some nasty rumors, and this one story from Star said that Amal had essentially barred her husband from seeing his longtime pal and business partner Rande Gerber. The outlet claimed that Amal was in the midst of an icy feud with Gerber's wife, Cindy Crawford. The two women had had some sort of falling-out, with Amal finding the model "vacant" and vain, and as a result, any of their husbands' attempts to spend time together were quickly shut down. "It's put the guys in a tough position," the source concluded. "They'd do more guy stuff together, but that also upsets Cindy and Amal. They're at a loss because they can't win."
However, this piece of gossip seemed to be nothing more than an attempt to pit the two highly successful women against one another. While it's probably true that the two best friends haven't gotten to spend much time together, it's for a far simpler reason. The Clooneys have been taking COVID-19 extremely seriously, especially given the fact their son has asthma, so it's no surprise that their outings are limited. George and Gerber got to hang out in October, so it's not like they've been totally separated. We couldn't find anything that pointed to tension between Amal and Crawford, either, as the two's friendship also seems to be strong as ever.
Our most recent investigation came after Life & Style dedicated a cover story to its report about the state of the Clooneys' marriage. According to the outlet's sources, the Midnight Sky star was planning a divorce after all of the efforts to save his marriage, “from therapy to a trial separation,” failed. "George is tired of trying to paper over the cracks and is ready to pull the plug. He’s been trapped in an unhappy marriage for a long time now and feels ready to start the next chapter in his life. He’s made clear to Amal that he wants out," an insider explained.
The story argued that George was in for a devastating divorce case given Amal's knowledge of "how to work the system," and it'd easily be one of the most expensive separations in Hollywood. That point, however, was just one of several signs that the rumor wasn't based in truth, given that Amal's focus is international human rights cases — not American divorce courts. More important than that, however, was the fact that Gossip Cop has busted stories from Life & Style about the couple divorcing or separating for years now. The tabloid offered little more than the inaccurate words of an unnamed source, so we couldn't find any truth to this report.
By all legitimate accounts, things actually seem to be as good as they can be for the famous couple. In a recent interview with the Guardian, Clooney talked about the struggles of teaching the kids how to ride bikes and their distaste for using the brakes. He and Amal have mostly spent their time in his Hollywood home, and they seem to be doing alright, all things considered. “This has been a crappy year for everyone. Started badly and ran badly all year long, until recently," he said. "But I’m very lucky. I ended up having a successful career. I wound up living in a home with some space in it. We can walk around outside.”
