What’s Going On With Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky’s Relationship In 2020

What’s Really Going On With Elsa Pataky And Chris Hemsworth

Although rumors may indicate that their marriage is a hotbed of fights and disagreements, the couple seem to be totally unconcerned about the sheer amount of gossip about their lives. In fact, their relationship looks to be absolutely thriving in quarantine. Of course, all legitimate signs point to a happy marriage, as they have for essentially a decade now — Gossip Cop has investigated enough of the rumors about the two to know that the couple is nothing but solid. Pataky and Hemsworth have been safely taking care of each other and their family in careful quarantine, and if their social media profiles are anything to go by, they’re having an incredible time as husband and wife.