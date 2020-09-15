What’s Going On With Angelina Jolie’s Relationship With Dad Jon Voight? We've Got Answers

The star of Midnight Cowboy went on to insist that the “reason for my plea is not for myself,” but rather, for his daughter. “I want nothing more than to hold my baby in my arms,” adding, “I want to tell Angie that I love her and I want her to get the help she needs...And I want her to find true love.” It took a number of years, during which the number of his grandchildren expanded greatly, but Jon Voight was eventually able to rekindle his relationship with Angelina Jolie and officially begin his grandfatherly duties. There were some strict rules involved, of course.