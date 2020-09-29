Whatever Happened To Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost's Summer Wedding?

Gossip Cop's On The Case

It’s clear that this article was from the pre-COVID days since international travel is highly restricted, with many countries barring American travelers in order to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Gossip Cop also scoured the reputable celebrity gossip sites and even some of the sketchier gossip blogs to see if there’d been any news of a marriage between Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, whether in Greece or elsewhere, and we couldn’t find any evidence of their marriage.