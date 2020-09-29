Whatever Happened To Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost's Summer Wedding?

There’s been a lot of speculation about just when Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost will get married, and one tabloid made the bold prediction that the nuptials would take place this summer. In fact, the outlet claimed the two would wed in Greece. Gossip Cop has been on the lookout for the “star-studded ceremony” all summer, but it doesn’t look like things went according to plan.
“ScarJo’s Summer Wedding” proclaimed the headline from an article out of Life & Style. The outlet maintained that despite Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson’s previous two weddings, she was still planning an “extravagant” ceremony with Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost.
Jost and Johansson first met on the set of SNL in 2010, though it wasn’t until 2017 that the pair were formally introduced and quickly hit it off. By May 2019, the two were engaged. According to a dubious insider, Johansson planned to get married in “a star-studded ceremony this summer in Greece,” because the location perfectly suited the actress’ tastes.
Scarlett has her mind set on a destination wedding surrounded by pure blue seas, gorgeous beaches and romantic sunsets.
As for what Jost supposedly thought about Johansson’s plans, the insider explained that the comedian didn’t mind much either way. “This will be Colin’s first trip down the aisle, so as long as his family and friends can make it there, he’s all for it,” the source concluded.
It’s clear that this article was from the pre-COVID days since international travel is highly restricted, with many countries barring American travelers in order to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Gossip Cop also scoured the reputable celebrity gossip sites and even some of the sketchier gossip blogs to see if there’d been any news of a marriage between Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, whether in Greece or elsewhere, and we couldn’t find any evidence of their marriage.
Obviously Life & Style got the story wrong, but that’s a fairly frequent occurrence for the often debunked tabloid. For instance, Gossip Cop debunked a story that claimed Johansson was feuding with Jennifer Lawrence over the two famous ladies’ wedding plans. After we reached out to Johansson’s spokesperson, we were told,
There is no truth to this in every aspect; from the supposed feud, to looking at the same venue, to this fabricated competition. There has never been and is no ‘feud’ between the ladies, just mutual respect.
The actress’ rep then said the story was “just another made-up attempt to sell magazines by continuing to perpetuate the myth that two successful women can't get along, are in a feud or jealous or envious of each other,” adding, “It is lowbrow, sexist, and simply boring.” That settles that.
There have been numerous false stories in the tabloids about Scarlett Johansson’s wedding specifically. Gossip Cop has come across so many of these bogus tales, we compiled them into an article of their own for convenience. Real news of the wedding will likely come from either Johansson or Colin Jost, not some supermarket gossip rag.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.