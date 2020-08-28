What You Need To Know About Rhea Durham, Mark Wahlberg’s Wife

That was also the year that Mark Wahlberg and his future wife first met. The two soon embarked on a romance that would span over a decade. The two didn’t wait long before starting their family. Two years after becoming an official couple, Rhea Durham and Wahlberg had their first child, a daughter named Ella Rae. Three years after that, in 2006, the couple had their second child, a boy named Michael. He was followed two years later by another son, named Brendan. Last, but certainly not least, the couple had their fourth and final child, a daughter named Grace Margaret in 2010. Little Grace might have been Durham and Wahlberg’s last child, but she was their first kid together as a married couple.