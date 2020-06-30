What You Need To Know About Gal Gadot's Husband Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot quickly rose to the top of the entertainment world after she delivered an incredible performance in 2017's Wonder Woman. Although her career is full of big projects, it's her relationship with husband Jaron Varsano that she probably values the most. The two married in 2008 and currently have two children together, Alma, 8, and Maya, 3. Gadot and Varsano's marriage seems to be full of nothing but love and admiration for one another. While it's hard to miss the Justice League actress considering her status as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, most fans of her probably don't know a whole lot about her husband.
Calling him “the best man,” Gal Gadot explained how she met her husband to Glamour. “We met nearly 10 years ago through mutual friends at this very strange party in the Israeli desert. It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy, “ she said. “We didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other."
Gadot said she suspected that they were a perfect fit when they first met, but she didn't quite know for sure. Varsano, on the other hand, knew right away that he'd found his soul mate, which Gadot chalks up to their 10-year age gap. "He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn't going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him," she revealed. "Fast-forward two years; he proposed."
Outside of being Mr. Wonder Woman, Jaron Varsano — occasionally spelled as Yaron, which is the Israeli Hebrew form — is a businessman and real estate developer primarily based in Israel. He was originally born in Amsterdam in 1975, making him 45 to Gadot's 35. Although his wife is typically the one dominating the headlines, Varsano's real estate dealings bring him to front page every so often. The most notable property he owned was arguably the Varsano Hotel, which he co-owned with his brother. In 2015, the siblings cashed in on their investment and sold the hotel to billionaire Roman Abramovich for roughly $25 million.
He’s also been extremely supportive of his wife throughout her career. As she’s mentioned in multiple interviews, he’s an excellent listener, and his words seem to always be encouraging. In her interview with Glamour, Gadot quoted her husband’s response to her feeling guilty for being a working mom. “Gal, think about what kind of a role model you want to be,” he told her. “If you want to show Alma that she can follow her dreams, that's what you should do, and we will figure out the logistics."
Varsano's support and honest words obviously had a great impact on Gadot. She explained that it was his straight-forwardness that launched their relationship, and their open and direct communication has held them together since. "Both of us said, 'No games. Let's just be honest and keep it simple,'" the actress said. "I wouldn't be able to do what I do without him."
Although the couple is somewhat private, it's clear that Varsano goes the extra mile to express his love for his wife. According to Gal Gadot, his proposal was absolutely beautiful and is still a "very special" moment in her life — so special, in fact, that she's not quite ready to give out any details. "The most meaningful [jewelry moment] to me is the first time I wore my wedding ring," she told The Hollywood Reporter, "but I'm going to keep that story to myself."
Fortunately, Varsano isn't shy about making his appreciation and admiration for his wife known. His social media is full of adorable photos of the family, and he's written plenty of loving comments and captions about his wife. In 2018, he posted an incredibly touching tribute to Gal Gadot for International Women's Day. "I learn from her on a daily basis, she empowers me and helps me become a better version of myself," he wrote. "Her goals are as important as mine. Her dreams are as important as mine. My dreams and goals are equally important to her." It's clear that these two view each other as soulmates and that their relationship is built on honesty and love.
For as solid as their relationship is, the couple is currently under fire for supposedly violation Israeli quarantine orders earlier this week. The two seemed to be safely self-isolating as a family and Gadot's been a vocal supporter of wearing masks and safe practices. While her attempt at an inspirational quarantine video a few months ago fell flat, her posts about safety have been better received, which makes the latest news a bit surprising. According to an Israeli publication, the couple had visitors at their rented home after they flew back to Israel from the United States, but the social gathering occurred before the conclusion of their mandatory two-week quarantine.
Varsano and Gadot both tested negative for coronavirus, and Gadot's reps didn't respond to the publication or the rumors. There don't seem to be any photos of a large gathering and the report seems to be based on the words of anonymous sources. Gossip Cop busted several rumors about Gal Gadot and her role as Wonder Woman that also relied on unnamed tipsters, so we'll take that claim with a grain of salt. Outside of that, the family seems to be as happy as ever, which comes as no surprise considering the roots of the longtime relationship.