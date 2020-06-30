What You Need To Know About Gal Gadot's Husband Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot quickly rose to the top of the entertainment world after she delivered an incredible performance in 2017's Wonder Woman. Although her career is full of big projects, it's her relationship with husband Jaron Varsano that she probably values the most. The two married in 2008 and currently have two children together, Alma, 8, and Maya, 3. Gadot and Varsano's marriage seems to be full of nothing but love and admiration for one another. While it's hard to miss the Justice League actress considering her status as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, most fans of her probably don't know a whole lot about her husband.