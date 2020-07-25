What You Need To Know About Britney Spears, Her Conservatorship, And Her Father

Bryan spoke with As NOT Seen on TV Podcast's Drew Plotkin about his sister's conservatorship. He described it as being necessary "in the beginning" and that it has "been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best," but he intimated that it would one day have to come to an end. Britney, Bryan reported, wasn't a big fan of her conservatorship, explaining, "She's always wanted to get out of it. It's very frustrating to have. Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She's wanted to get out of it for quite some time." Despite that, Bryan insisted that there were also practical matters that complicated things. Britney, he argued, had always had a team of people looking out for her since her child star days. So at what level does everyone walk away or at what level does that get reduced?" Bryan also revealed that the entire family is involved in Britney's care.