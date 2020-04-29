What You Don’t Know About Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s Relationship

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton

Word on the street says that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. In honor of this momentous occasion for the good-looking couple, Gossip Cop gathered the best of our past busts about Hadid and Malik. Now seems as good a time as any to double-check our work.

TMZ is behind current reports of a Hadid/Malik pregnancy, although a Dutch television program seems to have confirmed the story with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Gossip Cop previously busted a bogus internet rumor the two were expecting back in 2017. A fake Twitter account purporting to be Yolanda insinuated that the supermodel was pregnant with her first child. “I will be a proud grandma in eight months… Life is a blessing,” the phony tweet read.

The hashtag “CongratsZigi” began trending on Twitter as a result. A fan of Gigi’s soon reached out to Yolanda to verify the news. She quickly shut down the rumors, replying, “No of course not, if my daughter was pregnant she would be the one to announce it not me.” Gossip Cop chose to believe Gigi Hadid’s own mother over a phony social media account and deemed this particular rumor completely false.

After news broke of Joe Jonas’ engagement, HollywoodLife reported that Hadid was desperate to get engaged to Malik. The celebrity gossip site took their cue from Life & Style, writing, “Gigi Hadid reportedly has total FOMO after hearing that ex Joe Jonas is getting married! Is Zayn Malik going to propose soon and make her dreams come true?” The site continued, “Here’s the problem: Zayn’s head over heels in love with Gigi, but he’s just not ready to get married right now!” The outlet claimed that Malik wanted to “focus on conquering his demons [his problems with anxiety]” before he’d consider taking that next step.

Gossip Cop found this assertion to be as unbelievable as it was untrustworthy. We reached out to a person close to the situation, who assured us Gigi Hadid was not in “hurry-up mode” when it came to marrying Zayn Malik, nor was the couple ever going to make such a big decision about their relationship, if and when they chose to make that step, based on an ex. The story was totally false and completely baseless.

Star made the claim that Gigi Hadid had turned down multiple proposals of marriage from Zayn Malik later that same year. The disreputable outlet further claimed that Hadid not only turned him down at least twice, but she’d kept the rings the former One Direction band member proposed with. “She adores Zayn and keeps the jewels since they’re a token of his love. She doesn’t want to give them back and risk breaking his heart,” a so-called “friend” told the publication.

Gossip Cop had a lot of questions after reading this article. If this “friend” knew so much about the rings, why weren’t they described? When had Malik proposed either of the times he’d done it? The more questions we asked, the faker this story seemed. We determined this story was totally phony as well.

Finally, Life & Style reported that Gigi Hadid was allegedly “fed up” with Zayn Malik’s anxiety. A seemingly phony source told the outlet that Hadid “would like to go out with him publicly much more, but Zayn is riddled with anxiety and terrified of public situations.” The suspicious tipster continued, “It’s getting tougher for Gigi. Her friends see cracks forming.” Gossip Cop didn’t trust a word of this story.

Much of the story was about how the two almost never go out as a couple, but we found evidence to the contrary. Just a week earlier, Malik and Hadid went out to celebrate his birthday. That didn’t seem like something a man who is “terrified of public situations” would do, and it totally throws a wrench into the outlet’s narrative.

There’s been many more rumors about the supermodel and her crooner boyfriend, like the time OK! claimed that Kendall Jenner was texting Malik behind Hadid’s back. In all these cases, these tabloids and rumor sites were all proven unequivocally false by Gossip Cop. These sorts of outlets have no real insight into the couple’s lives, though they’ll always claim otherwise.