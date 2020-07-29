What We Know About Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's Marriage

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's Open Marriage, Cheating

Beyond rumors about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith divorcing, there have been dozens of reports that the couple either have an open marriage or that they’re cheating on each other. One tabloid, Star, went so far as to claim the famous spouses "haven't slept together in six years" in addition to the two allegedly having an open marriage. A questionable source told the publication, “They allow each other the freedom to do what they want — with who they want — as long as they don't get caught.” This particular rumor was published late in 2018, which makes it more likely to be during a period where Jada and Will were reconciling, though we still don’t know the exact moment the two decided to remain committed to each other and their marriage. At the time, Gossip Cop debunked the story using our own impeccable, anonymous source close to Jada who told us the story was nonsense. Besides, Jada has personally denied rumors that the two have an open relationship after her words were twisted to imply that was the case.