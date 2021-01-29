What We Know About Those Disturbing T.I., Tiny Harris Sexual Allegations

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris, stars of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, have been publicly accused by over 20 anonymous women of sexual and physical abuse in addition to a slew of other charges. The stories are being collected by Sabrina Peterson, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur who serves as the CEO of The Glam University, whom they Harris' claim they have had "difficulty" with in the past.
Peterson was once close friends with Tiny, whose real name is Tameka, but she recently claimed that T.I. once held her at gunpoint. The accusation then unleashed an onslaught of anonymous complaints that have only grown larger and more disturbing over just three days.
In an Instagram post, Peterson accused T.I., also of Atlanta, of holding her at gunpoint. She wrote, “The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” Two days ago, Peterson put out a call for other alleged victims of T.I. to come forward with their own stories.
In her Instagram Stories, Peterson documented each tale, including screenshots of conversations with the women, all of whom opted to remain anonymous. Many of the women were dancers at Atlanta strip clubs, where they claimed to receive an invite to a “private party” with T.I. and Tiny. From there, they and other women were coerced into taking drugs and participating in sexual activities, sometimes blacking out and waking several hours later with no knowledge of what transpired. The details of the alleged sexual assault perpetrated against them are graphic and specific.
Tiny has been vocally denying the charges levied at them. She commented, also on Instagram, denying the allegations that T.I. had assaulted Peterson. In a statement to Complex, the couple's spokesperson said,
Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously.
Peterson, on the other hand, has talked of “moving forward with civil legal action & awareness.” The situation is still ongoing, and the stories have yet to be verified by a legal body or by Gossip Cop, but as more and more alleged victims come forward, it seems that the law will likely get involved to investigate.
