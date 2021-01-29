What We Know About Those Disturbing T.I., Tiny Harris Sexual Allegations

Alleged Victims Come Forward, Share Similar Tales

In her Instagram Stories, Peterson documented each tale, including screenshots of conversations with the women, all of whom opted to remain anonymous. Many of the women were dancers at Atlanta strip clubs, where they claimed to receive an invite to a “private party” with T.I. and Tiny. From there, they and other women were coerced into taking drugs and participating in sexual activities, sometimes blacking out and waking several hours later with no knowledge of what transpired. The details of the alleged sexual assault perpetrated against them are graphic and specific.