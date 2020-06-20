What We Know About Those Meghan Markle Vs Princess Diana Rumors

If you believe what the tabloids say about Meghan Markle, you’d think she has a bizarre and unhealthy obsession with her husband’s late mother, Princess Diana. These stories are entirely unsubstantiated and bogus, but they keep coming out because they help fuel the narrative of Markle as an insincere, untrustworthy social climber. Here’s what Gossip Cop has had to say about it.
As far back as October 2017, the National Enquirer was claiming that Markle had had a livelong obsession with Princess Diana. “It’s like a sick, twisted fantasy,” a shady “insider” told the tabloid. “Meghan has watched videotapes of Di over and over, copying her mannerisms and her fashion style.” The insider added, “Marrying Harry is her sick fantasy come true.” Gossip Cop reached out to a trusted source close to Markle. We were told the story was unequivocally “not true.”
A few months after that, Gossip Cop called out the website HollywoodLife for insisting that Prince Harry had given his fiancée a sapphire bracelet that had belonged to his mother. “Diana was known for her love of sapphires and so Harry feels it is special romantic and important for him to share the regal gem with his bride-to-be.” Not quite as extreme as that previous article, but still not true, as any reader could probably tell by that “source’s” stilted language. (Note: Markle did end up wearing Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring to her wedding reception, but no sapphire bracelet.)
Fast-forward to March of last year, the Enquirer came back to “report” that Markle was adopting a baby from a third-world country because she was “desperate to be seen as some kind of modern version of Di.” The unreliable outlet’s source added that the Duchess of Sussex’s “charity stunt” was meant to draw favorable comparisons to Madonna and Angelina Jolie. The story was just regurgitated nonsense. In the past year, this tabloid had already published the same story twice before and been shot down by Gossip Cop. Additionally, Kensington Palace had dismissed the past adoption rumors.
Last come a story somehow even more insulting and absurd than the ones before it. Earlier this month, the Enquirer published yet another story claiming that Markle had walked off with millions in Princess Diana’s jewelry, a story that honestly boggled us at Gossip Cop for its ridiculousness. Yet more suspicious “insiders” claimed that Prince William was “furious” with his brother and sister-in-law for leaving their positions and that Markle was “demanding” Kate Middleton “surrender” her own Princess Diana ring. Neither of these allegations were true: in fact, Prince William and Middleton had recently just called out Tatler for making similarly inaccurate claims about the relationship between the Cambridge and Sussex families.