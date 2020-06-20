What We Know About Those Meghan Markle Vs Princess Diana Rumors

On Meghan Markle’s Jewel Heist

Last come a story somehow even more insulting and absurd than the ones before it. Earlier this month, the Enquirer published yet another story claiming that Markle had walked off with millions in Princess Diana’s jewelry, a story that honestly boggled us at Gossip Cop for its ridiculousness. Yet more suspicious “insiders” claimed that Prince William was “furious” with his brother and sister-in-law for leaving their positions and that Markle was “demanding” Kate Middleton “surrender” her own Princess Diana ring. Neither of these allegations were true: in fact, Prince William and Middleton had recently just called out Tatler for making similarly inaccurate claims about the relationship between the Cambridge and Sussex families.