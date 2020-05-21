What We Know About Scott Disick, Sofia Richie's Break Up

Though multiple outlets, including People, reported that the couple broke up over the incident, the couple apparently got over it quickly. That’s a habit the couple has, according to a source who spoke with E! News. "They make empty threats that it's over and then they get back together. They are comfortable together, so it's easy to say things that you don't mean," the source explained. "They have drama but always end up fine." Since “bickering” and spending time apart isn’t unusual for the couple, Gossip Cop has determined the rumor that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie broke up is untrue. Though TMZ is usually a reputable source, the outlet’s speculation about her “new dude” was a little irresponsible.