Truth rating: 2

By Brianna Morton |

Scott Disick has been keeping a low profile since photos of him in a Colorado rehab facility leaked. His girlfriend, Sofia Richie, however, has recently been spotted out and about with a different man, leading to speculation that she’s moved on from her troubled beau. Gossip Cop investigated these rumors and found plenty of evidence to the contrary.

TMZ reported that Richie was seen hanging out with another man a few days ago, sparking rumors that she’d broken up with Disick. The outlet noted that Richie had been staying at a Malibu mansion that seemed to be owned by that unknown man, stoking the rumors that she and her Kardashian-connected boyfriend had split.

This wouldn’t be the first bump in the road for the couple. Disick and Richie were rumored to have broken up over Disick’s actions at West’s launch party for his album Ye. Disick was spotted with his arm around a blonde woman who was definitely not Richie.

Though multiple outlets, including People, reported that the couple broke up over the incident, the couple apparently got over it quickly. That’s a familiar habit for the couple, according to a source who spoke with E! News. “They make empty threats that it’s over and then they get back together. They are comfortable together, so it’s easy to say things that you don’t mean,” the source explained. “They have drama but always end up fine.” Since “bickering” and spending time apart isn’t unusual for the couple, Gossip Cop has determined the rumor that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie broke up is untrue. Though TMZ is usually a reputable source, the outlet’s speculation about her “new dude” was a little irresponsible.

E! News reported Richie has been supporting Disick and the outlet spoke with a source who revealed that Richie was one of the people responsible for getting Disick into rehab in the first place. She’d noticed Disick acting off and contacted Kourtney Kardashian for guidance. Kardashian immediately sprang into action and gave Disick an ultimatum that convinced him to go to rehab.

It should be noted that Scott Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, has vehemently denied any allegations that the rehab stay was for drug or alcohol, as has been rumored. Rather, Singer said Disick was in the facility to deal with the death of his parents, which happened over a three-month period.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s high-profile romance has long been a favorite target of the tabloids. Star claimed in February that Disick and Richie had secretly broken up. Gossip Cop proved that this rumor was beyond false and time has vindicated our decision.

Last October, that same outlet claimed Richie was “itching to get hitched” and wanted to start a family with Disick right away. Gossip Cop reached out to Disick’s rep, who dismissed this rumor as false. These tabloids might not know what’s going on in these celebrities’ lives, but they’ll report whatever they see fit anyway.

In need of a good laugh? Even celebrities are struggling to keep it together during quarantine and are turning to social media to share their meltdowns. Our friends at CinemaBlend compiled the best celeb posts into one hilarious video.