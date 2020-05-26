What We Know About Scarlett Johansson Wedding To Colin Jost

Did Scarlett and Colin Call It Off? And What Happened With Disney World?

At the beginning of 2020, Scarlett and Colin were subjected to even more ridiculous rumors. The tabloid, Star, was once busted by Gossip Cop for inaccurately stating Johansson was refusing to set a date for her and Jost’s wedding. The outlet quoted an unnamed source who alleged, "Scarlett's seen how you can enter a marriage with big expectations of love, only to have things turn sour quickly. She's keeping Colin at bay for the time being while she sorts out her feelings." Just because the couple hadn’t set a wedding date didn’t mean the actress was “putting the wedding off.” Gossip Cop found no truth to this narrative.

Following that false report, the magazine, NW, asserted Johansson and Jost were going to marry at Disney World. While the idea of a Disney-themed wedding sounded magical, it was completely untrue. Gossip Cop couldn’t find one piece of evidence that this article was true, therefore, we dismissed the phony story when it came out.