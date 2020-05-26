What We Know About Scarlett Johansson Wedding To Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are still engaged, but the tabloids have claimed to know about the couple’s impending nuptials. Gossip Cop, however, has debunked many of these bogus stories. We’ve rounded up the few times the tabloids were wrong about Johansson and Jost’s wedding.
In May 2019, Woman’s Day alleged Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were going to have a lavish wedding thrown by Hugh Jackman. The bogus story asserted Johansson and Jost were going to have a $1.5 million “over-the-top” wedding that Jackman would host with his wife. "Colin loves to party. It's one of the things that drew Scarlett to him, so they're working on making it the wedding of the year,” a supposed source told the outlet. While we’re sure Jackman could throw a party, the story was untrue. Separate reps for Johansson and Jackman both confirmed to Gossip Cop that the story was completely fabricated.
Three months later, Star incorrectly stated that Johansson and Jost were having a rooftop wedding in New York City. The outlet maintained the couple would tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with just the two of them present but immediately afterward, the couple would have a large reception at a plush hotel. Gossip Cop investigated the story and reached out to Johansson’s spokesperson who confirmed there was no truth to the narrative.
The following month, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for falsely claiming Johansson and Jost were planning a winter wedding and a baby. A so-called tipster told the publication, "Scarlett's putting wedding plans in motion and hopes to be pregnant in the next few months as well. It's all very hush-hush, but word is the ceremony is taking place this winter. She's in the process of sending out the wedding invites now!" Since Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that the couple wasn’t getting married it wasn’t hard to debunk this phony tale.
At the beginning of 2020, Scarlett and Colin were subjected to even more ridiculous rumors. The tabloid, Star, was once busted by Gossip Cop for inaccurately stating Johansson was refusing to set a date for her and Jost’s wedding. The outlet quoted an unnamed source who alleged, "Scarlett's seen how you can enter a marriage with big expectations of love, only to have things turn sour quickly. She's keeping Colin at bay for the time being while she sorts out her feelings." Just because the couple hadn’t set a wedding date didn’t mean the actress was “putting the wedding off.” Gossip Cop found no truth to this narrative.
Following that false report, the magazine, NW, asserted Johansson and Jost were going to marry at Disney World. While the idea of a Disney-themed wedding sounded magical, it was completely untrue. Gossip Cop couldn’t find one piece of evidence that this article was true, therefore, we dismissed the phony story when it came out. The truth is, the tabloids have no insight whatsoever into Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's relationship or their wedding plans.