What We Know About Katy Perry’s Pregnancy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been engaged since February of last year and announced that they were expecting their first child together this March. (And it’s a girl!) Unfortunately, they’ve had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak, so in the meantime Gossip Cop is here to help you get your Perrybloom fix. Here’s a look back at all the times tabloids wrongly insisted Perry was pregnant, months and months before it actually happened.
In March 2019, an entire year before Perry announced her pregnancy and just one month after she and Bloom revealed their engagement, the National Enquirer pushed a rumor that the couple were having a “shotgun wedding” because she was pregnant. The famously unreliable tabloid claimed to have spoken to “insiders” who thought the singer might be pregnant because both were “being very coy about it.”
The story was clearly nonsense. The tabloid also wrote that Perry was “blown away” by Bloom’s “beach proposal,” but Perry herself stated that Bloom had proposed to her on a helicopter flight. Gossip Cop also reached out to Perry’s spokesperson for comment, who dismissed the claim as “absurd.” The tabloid got nothing correct, as usual.
A month later, Life & Style published its own article alleging that Perry and Bloom were expecting. The unsubstantiated story was entirely based on a “loose-fitting blouse” Perry had worn to Kanye West’s church service the month prior. An unnamed “insider” speculated that the couple would likely “postpone the wedding until after the baby’s born.” Gossip Cop checked in with sources close to both stars, who assured us they weren’t having a baby at the time. People did report that Perry and Bloom were hoping to start a family “sooner rather than later,” but clearly not just a month into their engagement.
That August, OK! Insisted they had its own “Surprise Baby News” from the singer and actor. The tabloid insisted that Perry was “glowing” at the premiere of Bloom’s show Carnival Row and “placed her hands protectively on her tummy all night.” Gossip Cop looked through all available photos and couldn’t find a single shot of Perry doing that, but these things can be subjective so we also checked in with Perry’s rep again, just to be sure. The spokesperson, who was probably as tired of this rumor as we were at this point, confirmed once again that the couple were not expecting.
Finally, in December, Life & Style returned with a complete reversal of its story several months earlier, this time alleging that Perry and Bloom had pushed back their wedding to have a kid first. It was true that Perry and Bloom had recently chosen to delay their wedding, but it was reportedly due to issues with the venue they had chosen. But the tabloid insisted that it was because “Katy wants to have a baby with Orlando, but she doesn’t want to walk down the aisle pregnant.” Perry’s spokesperson yet again assured Gossip Cop that the story wasn’t true.
It’s worth noting, when Perry and Bloom put their wedding on hold again this March due to the coronavirus, People reported that Perry “was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a complete contradiction of that December tabloid article. Despite that very understandable logic, the tabloids refuse to let up on their phony rumors about the Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and are now insisting something else must be going on.