What We Know About Katie Holmes' Boyfriend And PDA Partner, Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

In the years following their divorce, Holmes has refused to talk about her ex, their marriage, or his relationship (or seeming lack thereof) with their daughter. That new air of caution followed her into her next high-profile romance with comedian Jamie Foxx. For six years, the two enjoyed a secretive relationship, though they did eventually make their couple debut at the 2019 Met Gala. The relationship fizzled out a few months later and the two went their separate ways. Holmes remained single over the next few months, though there was endless speculation from the tabloids about which Hollywood hunk had caught her eye. It wasn’t until late in the summer of this year that Holmes finally shed her single status.