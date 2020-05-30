What We Know About Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

After a year of marriage, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are rumored to be expecting their first child. In honor of that, we thought we’d take a look back at all of the times Gossip Cop called out tabloid for falsely claiming Turner had gotten pregnant before now. Please enjoy some of these very silly rumors about Turner and Jonas.
The rumors start as far back as September 2018, when OK! suggested that Turner had a “baby on the way,” nearly a year before they had even gotten married. To say the claim was unsubstantiated is an overstatement: its only evidence was that she skipped the Emmys earlier that month and appeared to have “gained some weight” and was “glowing,” according to an unnamed source. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the Game of Thrones actress, who confirmed that Sophie Turner was not pregnant. As is the case for any phony pregnancy claim, the story also debunked itself simply with the passage of time.
In February of last year, Star came in with the even sillier claim that Turner had made a “pregnancy pact” with Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe Jonas’ brother Nick. “They think it’ll be fun to go through the whole experience together,” a supposed insider told the magazine, adding that Turner would be okay with walking down the aisle pregnant if the timing “coincides with 36-year old Priyanka’s baby schedule.”
Multiple sources close to the Jonas family and Turner denied the story, while an official spokesperson for Chopra told Gossip Cop the story was false. Chopra herself had explained in an interview that she did not have a “baby schedule” in mind, but rather felt that “when the time is right, it will happen.” The article could not have been more phony if it tried.
Despite what obvious nonsense that claim was, NW regurgitated that claim later that year with its own article alleging that Chopra and Turner had a “baby pact” to get pregnant at the same time. “They do everything together,” another so-called “insider” said. “They helped plan each other’s multiple weddings and honeymoons, and not they want to be moms together too.” Putting aside the fact that perfectly-timed pregnancies don’t just happen, Chopra’s spokesperson once again assured Gossip Cop that the story was “untrue.”
Current theories about Turner being pregnant do appear to have more substance to them, with reputable outlets picking up the story and Turner being photographed with a visible baby bump. Gossip Cop wishes Turner and Jonas the best in this process and hope that the tabloids will finally give up pushing these outrageous narratives. We’re not optimistic on that point, though.