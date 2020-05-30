What We Know About Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

Early Baby Rumors

The rumors start as far back as September 2018, when OK! suggested that Turner had a “baby on the way,” nearly a year before they had even gotten married. To say the claim was unsubstantiated is an overstatement: its only evidence was that she skipped the Emmys earlier that month and appeared to have “gained some weight” and was “glowing,” according to an unnamed source. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the Game of Thrones actress, who confirmed that Sophie Turner was not pregnant. As is the case for any phony pregnancy claim, the story also debunked itself simply with the passage of time.