What We Know About Drew Barrymore’s Search For A Girlfriend

By Brianna Morton |

Drew Barrymore has been single for a number of years, which is the only excuse tabloids needed to begin pedaling rumors the actress was trying to find a girlfriend. Gossip Cop couldn’t help but notice the trend while busting stories about the Santa Clarita Diet actress. We decided to take a second look at the rumors to verify our judgement.

The Australian tabloid NW claimed that after “three failed marriages to blokes” Barrymore thought her luck might be better “with the ladies,” so she “begged” Ellen DeGeneres to find her a girlfriend. An untrustworthy source told the outlet, “Ellen immediately offered to help her find the right woman. She’s very supportive of Drew and thinks it’s wonderful that she’s exploring her options for love.” Barrymore supposedly gave the talk show host a list of women to give her an idea of the Charlie’s Angels star’s type.

Gossip Cop had reason to doubt this story. We reached out to our own impeccable source close to DeGeneres who told us the story was ridiculous. Barrymore never “begged” DeGeneres to find her a girlfriend. It seems like the outlet just published the rumor because Barrymore and DeGeneres played a celebrity dating game on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

That same tabloid claimed Barrymore was flirting with Kristen Stewart while the two worked together on the Charlie’s Angels reboot. The disreputable outlet quoted a supposed “insider” who claimed, “Drew has made no secret of the fact that she likes men and women, and has admired Kristen from afar for years. Everyone’s noticed the chemistry between the two during script reads, they’ve become very close very quickly.” As the cherry on the top of this sundae built from lies, the tipster confided, “Everyone thinks that by the end of this movie they could be a bonafide couple.” Gossip Cop was too familiar with this particular publication to take them at their word.

Besides, there were too many glaring issues with the reporting for this story to even have a slight resemblance to honest reporting. In the first place, Barrymore was not attached to the reboot production at all at that time, though she did later go on to be an Executive Producer on the film. Elizabeth Banks was directing the new take on the 1970’s classic. And though Stewart went on to star in the film, at the time she hadn’t officially joined the cast. This story was based on zero truth.

RadarOnline followed that farcical story up with a bogus addition of their own. The often debunked celebrity gossip site claimed a month later that Stewart and Barrymore were on the verge of becoming “lesbian lovers.” The younger actress had supposedly begun turning to Barrymore for “guidance” after spending time with her on the production of the Charlie’s Angels reboot. Sound familiar? The site went on to claim that Barrymore’s “bubbly personality is helping bring Kristen out of her shell.” A so-called “source” further claimed Stewart “never mentions her girlfriend Stella [Maxwell] when Drew is around.” Once again, Gossip Cop had no problem debunking this false rumor.

On top of the total lack of clear details provided by the suspicious insiders, there was the fact that Stewart hadn’t officially signed on to the cast yet. Gossip Cop reached out to one of our contacts who was unable to speak on the record, but gave our investigation enough evidence to indicate that there was nothing going on between Stewart and Barrymore. This story was just another shameful attempt by the tabloids to drum up interest in their lies.