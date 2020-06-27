What We Know About Drew Barrymore Having A Third Child

The Tabloids Recycle The Same Tale

Most recently, we took a look back on a story we busted from the same tabloid last year that claimed Drew Barrymore was having a baby via IVF and sperm donor. The unreliable magazine asserted the actress was eager to expand her family but she was “done” with marriage. Doesn’t this sound familiar? The publication has been trying to use the same narrative over and over again about the actress with no substantial evidence to back up its claim. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop dismissed the false story. We don’t know what the future holds for the Never Been Kissed actress, but if she does have another child, we’re sure the story will come from more reputable outlets. Not these unreliable tabloids.