What We Know About Chris Evans, Lily James Dating

Chris Evans and Lily James have been spotted together twice and the atmosphere each time seemed to be decidedly date-like. These two sightings have sparked a lot of interest in whether the two actors are dating, and one tabloid claimed to know the answer. Gossip Cop looked into the outlet’s report of a romantic relationship between Avengers: Endgame’s Evans and James and can add some clarity to the situation.
Shortly after Lily James and Chris Evans were seen together, OK! published a story claiming that Evans “may be off the market,” since he seemed to be so taken with the British actress. The outlet emphasized the fact that the two sightings were less than a week apart before quoting a “source” close to the couple, who snitched,
They’re enjoying each other’s company and having fun, and the chemistry’s definitely there too.
This relationship didn’t exactly come out of nowhere, the source continued. The circumstances just happened to perfectly align that the two were single at the same time, since James had reportedly broken things off with her boyfriend of five years, The Crown’s Matt Smith.
They’ve known each other for a while, since they hang in the same social circle and just happened to find themselves both single at the same time–so they’re seeing where it goes.
Although Evans has spent the last two years as a bachelor after the Captain America actor ended his relationship with Jenny Slate, the source believed that Evans wouldn’t have his single status for much longer.
Chris thinks Lily’s charming, funny and gorgeous. She’s also independent and has her own life - qualities Chris admires in a girlfriend. She could be the one he’s been waiting for.
If the outlet seemed so sure that the two would soon be in an official relationship after seeing each other twice in the same week, what does it make of the nearly three-month gap where there’s been no news from Evans and James? James pointedly refused to talk about her dating life in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in September, specifically about the rumors that she’s dating Evans.
Until Evans and James announce their status as a couple, Gossip Cop won’t trust a tabloid, let alone OK!, to accurately report on their relationship status. This is the same tabloid, after all, that once claimed Evans was among one of Jennifer Aniston’s famous suitors. We discovered that the article was entirely based on falsehoods. This outlet’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, was behind the equally ridiculous claims that Margaret Qualley wanted to date the actor. Maybe someday these outlets will finally get a story right.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.